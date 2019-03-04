Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a proud democratic socialist … just don’t ask her about actual socialism. Otherwise, this is what will happen:
Question to AOC about Maduro turns into an answer about Elliott Abrams https://t.co/VJPogG5iEf
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 4, 2019
In case of emergency, deploy Elliott Abrams Squirrel.
Pathetic.
— Hamberder Helper (@aeknipe) March 4, 2019
The technical term for this is called "Being Clueless".
She has no Earthly idea how to answer the question, so she first babbles, then plays the bogeyman card.
— Mark Harrison (@meh130) March 4, 2019
So you’re saying she’s not just prone to saying outrageous things in public and on twitter, just like the President, but she’s also just as ADHD as he is?
— The eyes of Fred are upon you (@fredontwittur) March 4, 2019
Question to AOC about Maduro turns into an answer about Elliott Abrams https://t.co/VJPogG5iEf
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 4, 2019
Her stream of consciousness seems to have dried up.
If they were really all that insistent about being "democratic" socialists, you would think they could take the five seconds to denounce a vicious dictator. You would think they would rush to do it.
But no, they can't, and that tells you a lot.
— Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) March 4, 2019
It certainly does.
She is an empty suit. https://t.co/5q7ygEmMX8
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) March 4, 2019
Goes quite nicely with that empty head of hers.