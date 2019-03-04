Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the gift that keeps on giving. In this case, after she takes away:

.@AOC is not completely ruling out Amazon coming back to New York if the process is done with community input, a top aide says https://t.co/OkXEpeLWP8 — Bloomberg (@business) March 4, 2019

More from Bloomberg:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not completely ruling out Amazon coming back to New York if the process is done with community input, a top aide said. “We welcome a process, we welcome having a community process, but I don’t know where the talks are at at this stage,” Saikat Chakrabarti, the New York congresswoman’s chief of staff, said on Bloomberg Television. “What she was vocal about was the process by which it happened, the deal,” Chakrabarti said. “Amazon is the company that chose to step away from the negotiating table.”

It’s nice that Saikat Chakrabarti could take some time away from possibly violating campaign finance law to help try and get his boss out of this other self-dug grave.

She must exercise her veto power judiciously https://t.co/Egg87QioBh — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) March 4, 2019

It’s her decision? — RepublicanDore (@RepublicanDore) March 4, 2019

Didn’t realize it was her decision — Mauneel 🦅 (@mauneel) March 4, 2019

I didn’t realize it was her decision? — A (@Aposter1228) March 4, 2019

Like it's her call to make? — BTME (@btme87) March 4, 2019

With respect to all concerned what say, exactly, does a U.S. Comgressperson have in any given city’s corporate recruitment and development process or decisions? — scott omelianuk (@scottomelianuk) March 4, 2019

None whatsoever. Just blowing some smoke, and grandstanding. — kyodaison (@kyodaison) March 4, 2019

Like it's up to her. Good grief, the hubris. https://t.co/lhO29gpj1j — It's Only Words (@itsonlywords) March 4, 2019

What can AOC say? She’s a legend in her own mind.

Lol, ok — Kyle Gannon (@Kgannon17) March 4, 2019

In any event, we’re guessing that Jeff Bezos isn’t ready to make nice with her.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA…. bitch that ship has sailed. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA https://t.co/ODSP1xduNz — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 4, 2019

Bezos should say "Here's my offer to you…nothing" — J. Shaka (@jjshaka) March 4, 2019

Jeff Bezos responds: pic.twitter.com/ubeOGzAtfb — Mary Fernandez XX (@MaryFernandez) March 4, 2019

Keep up the great work, AOC!

Tony Perkins is not completely ruling out letting Janet Leigh stay at the Bates Motel again https://t.co/BAcViLMb0s — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 4, 2019