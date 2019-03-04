Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the gift that keeps on giving. In this case, after she takes away:

More from Bloomberg:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not completely ruling out Amazon coming back to New York if the process is done with community input, a top aide said.

“We welcome a process, we welcome having a community process, but I don’t know where the talks are at at this stage,” Saikat Chakrabarti, the New York congresswoman’s chief of staff, said on Bloomberg Television.

“What she was vocal about was the process by which it happened, the deal,” Chakrabarti said. “Amazon is the company that chose to step away from the negotiating table.”

It’s nice that Saikat Chakrabarti could take some time away from possibly violating campaign finance law to help try and get his boss out of this other self-dug grave.

Snort.

What can AOC say? She’s a legend in her own mind.

In any event, we’re guessing that Jeff Bezos isn’t ready to make nice with her.

Keep up the great work, AOC!

