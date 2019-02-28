If Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s skin were any thinner, it’d be see-through. Seriously. This ostensible grownup cannot for the life of her handle anything that remotely resembles criticism.

Galen Institute president Grace-Marie Turner recently wrote an opinion piece for the Wall Street Journal in which she had the nerve to suggest that while AOC is talented when it comes to building a following on social media and among young, idealistic socialists, when it comes to actual political acumen and policy ideas, she’s woefully inept:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "leads a generation of young people to take pride in their ignorance—of the laws of nature, of history, of the Constitution, of the eternal battle for freedom—and still succeed." https://t.co/ygb7GiLNRD — WSJ Editorial Page (@WSJopinion) February 28, 2019

Turner writes:

The tragedy is that Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has little regard for the system that made it possible for her to be elected to Congress, gain extraordinary influence, have access to millions of dollars to pay staff (at a “living wage” of at least $52,000 a year, so generous is she with taxpayer money), and now with a standard of living far above what her old job could have provided. She leads a generation of young people to take pride in their ignorance—of the laws of nature, of history, of the Constitution, of the eternal battle for freedom—and still succeed. Perhaps her role in killing 25,000 Amazon jobs in New York will wake people up, or maybe it’ll be the hubris of her recent tweet: “If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis. Until then, we’re in charge—and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats.” Ah, democracy! Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has soared because of the freedom and prosperity her policies would destroy. Our attention to her fuels her celebrity and therefore her ideas. Time to get over our fascination and move on.

Well, needless to say, AOC is royally pissed off:

I guess WSJ Editorial Page takes pride in their ignorance of our nation’s history of slavery, Jim Crow, & mass incarceration; willful doubt on the decades of science on climate change; targeting of indigenous peoples, and the classist, punitive agenda targeting working families. https://t.co/pT4hLhSZiX — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 28, 2019

Got that, Grace-Marie?

Yeah, she sure showed Turner! Wait, no she didn’t. The only thing she showed is that Turner’s assessment is spot-on.

You just changed the subject. — PhilThatRemains (@philthatremains) February 28, 2019

Somehow you failed to actually respond to the editorial. Funny, that. https://t.co/ULOaLTB0vN — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 28, 2019

To be fair, AOC has a history of deflecting when she’s outwitted. Which, as you can imagine, happens a lot since she has very few wits to work with.

