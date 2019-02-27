We’ve mocked social justice warrior princess Brianna Wu plenty for thinking that she’s got what it takes to be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, but given the ease with which she peddles B.S. gun control narratives, she’d actually fit right in with other congressional Democrats:

But would they protect from falling moon rocks?

Trending

Why not, Brianna?

Yeah, who has time for semantics when you’re making bogus claims about guns?

Heh.

Let’s just begin at the beginning: Civilians don’t really have access to fully automatic rifles.

Because she’s a dishonest idiot?

Speaking of incredible feats:

Congratulations, Brianna! That’s quite an honor.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brianna Wufully automatic weaponsgun controlgunsM-16