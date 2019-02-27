We’ve mocked social justice warrior princess Brianna Wu plenty for thinking that she’s got what it takes to be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, but given the ease with which she peddles B.S. gun control narratives, she’d actually fit right in with other congressional Democrats:

1/ I had an opportunity to fire a fully automatic M16 assault rifle today under professional instruction. This is the same weapon US Armed Forces use. The experience made me feel even more strongly there is no reason for a civilian to have access to this weapon, or one like it. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 26, 2019

2/ For starters, growing up in the South, I took an NRA safety class as a teenager. I spent many an afternoon as a kid in target practice. But this assault rifle is a different beast. It would take A MINIMUM of 30-40 hours of professional instruction to learn to operate safely. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 26, 2019

3/ It shoots a 5.56 mm bullet. You can feel the wind of it firing three feet behind the shooter. The gun is very difficult to control. I’ve seen these fired thousands of times in games and movies. In real life you understand the devastation even being grazed would cause. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 26, 2019

4/ These guns belong in the hands of soldiers who have been trained. They do not belong in the hands of civilians. There is no reason someone would need this to defend their home. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 26, 2019

But would they protect from falling moon rocks?

Civilians don't have ready access to full-auto weapons… — yamichi (@yamichi) February 26, 2019

"or one like it" — Kacey Green (@GCustom) February 26, 2019

We’re going to have to define “like”, I think. — Gabe Tinti (@ght001) February 27, 2019

We really aren’t. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 27, 2019

Why not, Brianna?

Seems like it would be necessary to productive discussion. Maybe that isn’t the goal here. — Gabe Tinti (@ght001) February 27, 2019

I think launching into gun trivia and semantics is entirely beside the point. These weapons are incredibly deadly, and do not belong in civilian hands, full stop. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) February 27, 2019

Yeah, who has time for semantics when you’re making bogus claims about guns?

Differentiating between full auto and semi auto is “semantics” and irrelevant because feelings. https://t.co/LxN4y35EUG — Some chick named Heather (@hboulware) February 27, 2019

@hboulware You know it is more important to be morally right than be accurate.Just ask AOC. https://t.co/5HEVuY0E54 — Agnes Cushing-Ruby (@CushingAgnes) February 27, 2019

Heh.

So much b.s. I can't even……… — Your friend from ohio (@dave4572) February 27, 2019

Brianna

I was a marksmanship coach instructor w the Marine Reserves. There is sooooo much wrong w your statements I dont even know where to begin — Keith Stafford (@KStafford67) February 27, 2019

Let’s just begin at the beginning: Civilians don’t really have access to fully automatic rifles.

No civilian has legal access to a fully automatic M-16 rifle. https://t.co/obzloS6K4F — Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) February 27, 2019

Civilians DO NOT have general access to this weapon — Kurt Leier (@Vigilbruin) February 27, 2019

Civilians don't have access to that weapon, nor one like it. — Rich Aubuchon (@webuchon) February 27, 2019

Um, far as I know, civilians already don’t have access to this kind of firearm. The only conceivable ploy with this is to lead uninformed people to believe that civilians can actually get one of these legally, which they can’t. — Ian R (@Ian_427) February 27, 2019

Awesome since civilians don’t have access to the M-16. You know that right? From your tweet it appears you think I can go buy one today after dinner. — Just Dave (@hokieheel2) February 27, 2019

How privileged of you to have access to a fully automatic M16 that costs thousands of dollars, the rest of us are limited to semi-automatic AR-15s. — Sam Resnick (@Monktrus) February 27, 2019

Civilians don't have access to that weapon or one like it. Please stop spouting ignorant nonsense. — Tim Marshall (@Smaug86) February 27, 2019

When was the last time a full auto weapon was used in a mass shooting? How did the perpetrator acquire said weapon? How is banning full auto weapons going to stop mass shootings? https://t.co/ut1Y0uvH67 — Some chick named Heather (@hboulware) February 27, 2019

No one is talking about fully auto military rifles. Why are you going on about this? — Nathan Harris (@n8t_harris) February 27, 2019

Because she’s a dishonest idiot?

No, your lack of knowledge of firearms and our rights regarding them disqualifies you from legislating on them, full stop. https://t.co/rqNY2hCeOv — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) February 27, 2019

Hearing @BriannaWu pontificate about guns is kind of like hearing someone talk about birth control who doesn't even know exactly how babies are made…and is proud of her ignorance. — EnoRiverBend (@enoriverbend) February 27, 2019

Funny thing about this tweet is that the reader has to be dumber than the writer to believe it… and that is an incredible feat to behold — FTFY (@chicksahoy3) February 27, 2019

Speaking of incredible feats:

Is this parody? If so, it’s brilliant. — (((J. VanSteenwyk))) (@jwvansteenwyk) February 27, 2019

Parody thread hall of fame. https://t.co/eZ7O6reKjb — L. Ron Buttload (@IButtload) February 27, 2019

Congratulations, Brianna! That’s quite an honor.