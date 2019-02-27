In case you missed it, yesterday, Twitter permanently suspended financial wunderkind and unsung conservative intellectual Jacob Wohl for creating fake accounts:

Twitter has permanently banned Jacob Wohl for creating fake accounts, hours after he openly bragged about creating fake accounts. https://t.co/cqbkpMiTIh — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 26, 2019

So, how do you bid farewell to someone who has meant so much to so many people? Well, that’s where the Washington Free Beacon’s Alex Griswold comes in. To honor Wohl’s legacy, Griswold put together a truly stirring compilation of some of Wohl’s greatest hits. Set to a lovely soundtrack, of course:

good night sweet prince 😢😢😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/JhPTXt82mR — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 26, 2019

My apologies for leaving this one off, totally slipped my mind pic.twitter.com/lbXU8RLp4c — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 27, 2019

You’re forgiven. Jacob would have wanted us to forgive you.

Beautiful sight! A true thing of beauty! 😄 — 🧛🏻‍♀️🧜‍♀️Astartiel™ ✪ (@Astartiel) February 27, 2019

omg the music selection is EVERYTHING 😂 — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 26, 2019

I was just "meh" until the recorder came in… 😂😂literally crying laughing — i brake 4 ants (@ibrake4ants) February 27, 2019

omg i am crying laughing 😂 — Simon Resists 🦁 (@OneResister) February 26, 2019

omg lololololol — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) February 26, 2019

Strong early contender for best tweet of 2019 — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) February 27, 2019

This tweet deserves some real recognition.

I hope the Academy considers this @HashtagGriswold joint for the Oscar in best short documentary next year. https://t.co/dobuPpr6mT — Rachael Larimore (@RachaelBL) February 27, 2019

From your lips to the Academy’s ears.