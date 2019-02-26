Hey, so remember Rosaine Santos? She’s the woman who was charged with assault and battery after hitting a MAGA hat off a man’s head at a restaurant and allegedly calling him a “motherf*cker.”

Well, her story’s taken an interesting turn:

More from CBS Boston:

Falmouth Police charged Santos with disorderly conduct following the incident earlier this month. On Tuesday, ICE took her into custody.

“Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts,” said ICE spokesman John Mohan. “Santos is currently facing local charges for assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.”

Don’t you just hate it when that happens?

