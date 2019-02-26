Hey, so remember Rosaine Santos? She’s the woman who was charged with assault and battery after hitting a MAGA hat off a man’s head at a restaurant and allegedly calling him a “motherf*cker.”

Well, her story’s taken an interesting turn:

A woman accused of attacking a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat inside a Cape Cod Mexican restaurant is now in ICE custody. The department said she was in the country illegally. https://t.co/9zUNsP4sjt (Photo Credit: Bryton Tuner) pic.twitter.com/IBO1yxxkkm — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) February 26, 2019

More from CBS Boston:

Falmouth Police charged Santos with disorderly conduct following the incident earlier this month. On Tuesday, ICE took her into custody. “Deportation officers with ICE’s Fugitive Operations Team arrested Rosiane Santos, an unlawfully present citizen of Brazil, today near Falmouth, Massachusetts,” said ICE spokesman John Mohan. “Santos is currently facing local charges for assault and other offenses. She is presently in ICE custody and has been entered into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.”

Don’t you just hate it when that happens?

Huh…..

How about that. — America's Hat© (@ianslessor) February 26, 2019

😂😂😂😂 — Big Hunky (@manculich) February 26, 2019

lmao — John (@jdw715) February 26, 2019

GP Schadenfreude is the best kind of freude of all. https://t.co/LQMTdZIv66 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 26, 2019

I love a good ending. — Joseph Vaden Shelley (@josephvaden) February 26, 2019