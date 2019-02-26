In case you missed it, Ivanka Trump was asked for her thoughts on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal:

Here’s what she said:

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something,” Trump said. “I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get. So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

Trump’s response merited plenty of pushback from people appalled that she of all people would have the temerity to suggest that people want to work for their money. And admittedly, she’s maaaaybe not the best messenger for that kind of message. But what, exactly, is so objectionable about pointing out that money means more to people when it’s earned?

Regardless of how you feel about Ivanka, at the very least, you should still be able to admit that the Green New Deal’s promise of jobs for those “unwilling to work” was monumentally stupid. But some people just can’t quite bring themselves to admit that.

Trending

Apparently her answers aren’t worth much if they aren’t in unabashed praise of AOC. And nobody knows that better than AOC herself, who went after Trump for daring to criticize her unfeasible and incoherent jobs plan (if you can even call it a plan):

Beg your pardon?

AOC has a mind? Who knew?

Because people … don’t prefer to earn money? We know she didn’t want all those New Yorkers to earn money working for Amazon, but still.

Imagine thinking that AOC’s Green New Deal constitutes a “Jobs Guarantee” in any respect. The GND certainly contained a lot of words, but absolutely none of them explained how it would create jobs — though we could certainly see how the GND would kill them.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCGreen New DealIvanka Trumpjob creationjobsjobs guaranteewages