In case you missed it, Ivanka Trump was asked for her thoughts on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal:

Ivanka Trump challenges Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's minimum-wage platform: 'People want to work for what they get' https://t.co/on3opqQNNP pic.twitter.com/pjE3wRu4fD — Yahoo Lifestyle (@yahoolifestyle) February 26, 2019

Here’s what she said:

“I don’t think most Americans, in their heart, want to be given something,” Trump said. “I’ve spent a lot of time traveling around this country over the last four years. People want to work for what they get. So, I think that this idea of a guaranteed minimum is not something most people want. They want the ability to be able to secure a job. They want the ability to live in a country where’s there’s the potential for upward mobility.”

Trump’s response merited plenty of pushback from people appalled that she of all people would have the temerity to suggest that people want to work for their money. And admittedly, she’s maaaaybe not the best messenger for that kind of message. But what, exactly, is so objectionable about pointing out that money means more to people when it’s earned?

No I did not. I support a minimum wage. I do not however believe in a minimum guarantee for people “unwilling to work” which was the question asked of me. https://t.co/NTzw8Bimaj — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 26, 2019

Regardless of how you feel about Ivanka, at the very least, you should still be able to admit that the Green New Deal’s promise of jobs for those “unwilling to work” was monumentally stupid. But some people just can’t quite bring themselves to admit that.

"Ivanka says she opposes @AOC's #GreenNewDeal because she feels people prefer to earn money…One has to wonder if she’s doing this on purpose, or if she’s really so far up her own ass that she’s tasting her Skinny Vanilla Lattes twice" — @morninggloria https://t.co/0a3SyIYUZV — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 26, 2019

Apparently her answers aren’t worth much if they aren’t in unabashed praise of AOC. And nobody knows that better than AOC herself, who went after Trump for daring to criticize her unfeasible and incoherent jobs plan (if you can even call it a plan):

As a person who actually worked for tips & hourly wages in my life, instead of having to learn about it 2nd-hand, I can tell you that most people want to be paid enough to live. A living wage isn’t a gift, it’s a right. Workers are often paid far less than the value they create. https://t.co/P5FsQuhCTW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2019

Beg your pardon?

"A living wage isn’t a gift, it’s a right." What if I told you it's neither of those things? Just blew your mind, didn't I? <boom> https://t.co/xq2k6dauL8 — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) February 26, 2019

AOC has a mind? Who knew?

Imagine attacking a Jobs Guarantee by saying ‘people prefer to earn money.’ ??? https://t.co/pEhwXcZ3aw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 26, 2019

Because people … don’t prefer to earn money? We know she didn’t want all those New Yorkers to earn money working for Amazon, but still.

Imagine thinking being guaranteed a job is the same as earning that job. https://t.co/ShAJHi0OIp — Senate Popular VotEEE (@EEElverhoy) February 26, 2019

Imagine thinking that AOC’s Green New Deal constitutes a “Jobs Guarantee” in any respect. The GND certainly contained a lot of words, but absolutely none of them explained how it would create jobs — though we could certainly see how the GND would kill them.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.