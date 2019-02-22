As Twitchy told you last night, Charles Barkley had a ball riffing on Jussie Smollett’s impressive stupidity. And Esquire’s got a big problem with that:
Charles Barkley interrupted TNT's NBA halftime show with a bizarre rant about Jussie Smollett. https://t.co/Fe7a55FxYG
— Esquire (@esquire) February 22, 2019
The piece concludes:
In a way, it’s the most predictable way to punctuate a week of disastrous news from the Smollett case. In a timeline of accounts that only seemed to drive the case further into the ground, Barkely happily picked up the shovel to dig in a little further.
The only one who dug further was Smollett. Though Esquire’s got a shovel of their own:
Look son, this is how a ratio is born.
— MHCISME (@9drives) February 22, 2019
I'm just here for the ratio.
— tAUny bAUrnhard (@taunybaurnhard) February 22, 2019
Check it out:
Nice.
We are Very Mad https://t.co/je4ay1VbES
— David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 22, 2019
Bad take.
— Brady Mayes (@Brady_Mayes) February 22, 2019
What was bizarre about it?
— Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 22, 2019
Bizarre? No. Hilarious and spot on. pic.twitter.com/aRZwu7xnLK
— Dale (@freeburlington) February 22, 2019
Is bizarre a synonym for hilarious and accurate?
— Pausanias (@OkNameChecksOut) February 22, 2019
Esquire’s a little salty……
It was hilarious
— Splexy 🥀 (@UhOhNoGo) February 22, 2019
You spelled hilarious wrong.
— Ben 🇺🇸 (@NotThatBenAgain) February 22, 2019
It wasn’t bizarre. It was excellent.
— Spider-Ken (@KennedyX8) February 22, 2019
Bizarre?!
Sir Charles was HILARIOUS. https://t.co/1Oba79fV3k
— Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) February 22, 2019
There was nothing bizarre about it. It was accurate and more importantly hilarious
— Enter vLAdman! (@VladVinci) February 22, 2019
Barkley is a national treasure. CANNOT STOP LAUGHING. 😂😂😂
— Beth Plybon (@BethPlybon) February 22, 2019
bizarre is what Jussie did
— OHMS (@ohms___) February 22, 2019
LOL @ bizarre being used to describe Barkley’s rant & not Smollett’s actual bizarre & idiotic actions. https://t.co/pkqZRhYPfI
— Anais (@TheSleepyRebel) February 22, 2019
Sorry, Esquire, but Smollett royally screwed up — and he deserves to get smacked around by Barkley. And by everyone else, for that matter.
Imagine having to say that Barkley's uproariously funny jokes were "bizarre" in order to maintain status with the tribe. https://t.co/wRvEmG5uTf
— RBe (@RBPundit) February 22, 2019