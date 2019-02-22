As Twitchy told you last night, Charles Barkley had a ball riffing on Jussie Smollett’s impressive stupidity. And Esquire’s got a big problem with that:

Charles Barkley interrupted TNT's NBA halftime show with a bizarre rant about Jussie Smollett. https://t.co/Fe7a55FxYG — Esquire (@esquire) February 22, 2019

The piece concludes:

In a way, it’s the most predictable way to punctuate a week of disastrous news from the Smollett case. In a timeline of accounts that only seemed to drive the case further into the ground, Barkely happily picked up the shovel to dig in a little further.

The only one who dug further was Smollett. Though Esquire’s got a shovel of their own:

Look son, this is how a ratio is born. — MHCISME (@9drives) February 22, 2019

I'm just here for the ratio. — tAUny bAUrnhard (@taunybaurnhard) February 22, 2019

Check it out:

Nice.

We are Very Mad https://t.co/je4ay1VbES — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 22, 2019

Bad take. — Brady Mayes (@Brady_Mayes) February 22, 2019

What was bizarre about it? — Free Jussie Smollett (@jtLOL) February 22, 2019

Is bizarre a synonym for hilarious and accurate? — Pausanias (@OkNameChecksOut) February 22, 2019

Esquire’s a little salty…… It was hilarious — Splexy 🥀 (@UhOhNoGo) February 22, 2019

You spelled hilarious wrong. — Ben 🇺🇸 (@NotThatBenAgain) February 22, 2019

It wasn’t bizarre. It was excellent. — Spider-Ken (@KennedyX8) February 22, 2019

Bizarre?!

Sir Charles was HILARIOUS. https://t.co/1Oba79fV3k — Becky Kevoian (@BobsFunGirl) February 22, 2019

There was nothing bizarre about it. It was accurate and more importantly hilarious — Enter vLAdman! (@VladVinci) February 22, 2019

Barkley is a national treasure. CANNOT STOP LAUGHING. 😂😂😂 — Beth Plybon (@BethPlybon) February 22, 2019

bizarre is what Jussie did — OHMS (@ohms___) February 22, 2019

LOL @ bizarre being used to describe Barkley’s rant & not Smollett’s actual bizarre & idiotic actions. https://t.co/pkqZRhYPfI — Anais (@TheSleepyRebel) February 22, 2019

Sorry, Esquire, but Smollett royally screwed up — and he deserves to get smacked around by Barkley. And by everyone else, for that matter.