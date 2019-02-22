As Twitchy told you last night, Charles Barkley had a ball riffing on Jussie Smollett’s impressive stupidity. And Esquire’s got a big problem with that:

The piece concludes:

In a way, it’s the most predictable way to punctuate a week of disastrous news from the Smollett case. In a timeline of accounts that only seemed to drive the case further into the ground, Barkely happily picked up the shovel to dig in a little further.

The only one who dug further was Smollett. Though Esquire’s got a shovel of their own:

Check it out:

Nice.

Sorry, Esquire, but Smollett royally screwed up — and he deserves to get smacked around by Barkley. And by everyone else, for that matter.

