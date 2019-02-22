On TNT’s halftime show during the Houston Rockets/L.A. Lakers game, analyst Charles Barkley didn’t just stick to sports talk, because much of what Barkley had to say revolved around the arrest of Jussie Smollett. It started with the Chicago PD saying Smollett wrote a check to the two men for the fake attack and went from there:

Little advice for Jussie Smollett from Charles Barkley. pic.twitter.com/jdDcabkxl1 — Todd Kron (@Toddkron) February 22, 2019

Charles Barkley is the gift that never stops giving pic.twitter.com/Ba7c9JnRDH — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) February 22, 2019

Charles Barkley came with the jokes for Jussie Smollett: "You wasted all that damn time and money. You know what you shoulda did? Just went up in Liam Neeson's neighborhood." 💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/DuY1ThVdFC — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) February 22, 2019

Oh my…

Charles Barkley on the Jussie Smollett case 😂😂😂 I don’t know what’s better, Shaq laughing, EJ trying to stay professional or Chuck’s advice on how to commit a crime pic.twitter.com/b3b2MZKCXa — Kevin Luthringer (@KCL_12) February 22, 2019

Charles Barkley breaks down how much of an idiot Jussie Smollett really is pic.twitter.com/ZipPXxpdDg — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) February 22, 2019

Charles Barkley is HILARIOUS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3bTgSX2n9D — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 22, 2019

Now THAT was some funny stuff.