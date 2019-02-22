So by now, you’ve probably heard about Patriots owner Robert Kraft getting busted for solicitation in Jupiter, Florida, as part of a sex sting operation:

Kraft is accused of soliciting sex at the Orchids of Asia day spa on two occasions. https://t.co/Un58ZxlBxW — Slate (@Slate) February 22, 2019

Police say they have video of Kraft participating in the act. Police say he was driven to the parlor. Police say they’re working on warrant for his arrest. Police say they’re stunned like everyone else @NBC10Boston — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 22, 2019

Let’s hope they keep the video to themselves.

Who doesn’t want to see video of some hot sex action involving this guy? pic.twitter.com/27QyYjU0hq — Ben (@BenHowe) February 22, 2019

Time for a show of hands!

Getting caught at a Florida rub and tug has to be rock bottom — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 22, 2019

Look, when you win six super bowls you eventually run out of clean wholesome ways to celebrate them. I mean how many times can you really go to Disney World. https://t.co/oGo51CUwKQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 22, 2019

Good point. And speaking of celebrations, anyone remember when the Patriots sent out this celebratory tweet? Because they’re hoping you don’t:

LMAO they deleted it pic.twitter.com/DONDl5lkJ5 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 22, 2019

This one got deleted pretty fast 😂https://t.co/vZmUfy1mLc pic.twitter.com/n30QNJ7TMA — Elliott Schwartz (@elliosch) February 22, 2019

Well, yeah. Damage control is probably the Patriots’ top priority right now.

yea you do lol https://t.co/sCqd2HoNvZ — Charles (@repub9989) February 22, 2019

Oh damn!!!! — Brian (@bcprecisionwork) February 22, 2019

All jokes aside, however, the situation of the women involved in this sting is no laughing matter:

This is all related to a months long investigation into a human trafficking ring in Florida. Investigators say hundreds of men are involved in soliciting sex. Allegedly happened at a massage parlor in Florida @NBC10Boston — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 22, 2019

Patriots owner Robert Kraft being charged with soliciting prostitution related to what FL police say is a massage parlor where women – who were told they were coming to US for legit jobs – were in fact held as virtual prisoners/sex workers. — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) February 22, 2019

Martin County Sheriff says the women involved in human trafficking ring were given no days off. They averaged about 1,500 men a year. He says their hygiene was “minimal” at best @NBC10Boston — Perry Russom NBC10 Boston (@PerryNBCBoston) February 22, 2019

Please pray that those women get the help they need.