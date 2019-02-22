So by now, you’ve probably heard about Patriots owner Robert Kraft getting busted for solicitation in Jupiter, Florida, as part of a sex sting operation:

Let’s hope they keep the video to themselves.

Time for a show of hands!

Good point. And speaking of celebrations, anyone remember when the Patriots sent out this celebratory tweet? Because they’re hoping you don’t:

Well, yeah. Damage control is probably the Patriots’ top priority right now.

All jokes aside, however, the situation of the women involved in this sting is no laughing matter:

Please pray that those women get the help they need.

