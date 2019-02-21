Who knew? Turns out there’s a lot more to the New York Times’ Sarah Jeong than hating “dumbass f*cking white people” (and black conservatives). She’s also completely illiterate when it comes to our system of government:

good morning! just sitting here drinking coffee and thinking about how the state of wyoming has two senators and a total population smaller than portland, oregon. hbu? — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) February 21, 2019

Maybe she should switch to decaf before she hurts herself.

Ian Millhiser must be beaming right now.

The nerve of those provincials, huh? Why, it's almost as though it was part of a bigger plan or something!https://t.co/a4QcTJlwsf — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) February 21, 2019

cool story now do vermont, rhode island, and hawaii https://t.co/09rG6Pzbtw — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 21, 2019

It's weird how they never mention Vermont, which also has two senators and a total population smaller than Portland, Oregon. I wonder why. Who are the senators from VerOhhhhhhh. https://t.co/VWtFscxcUh — neontaster (@neontaster) February 21, 2019

i dunno, just over here thinking about how Vt (population 624K), Delaware (952K), & RI (~1M) have the same number of senators as Texas (28M), Ga (10M) and Tenn (7M). Also, RI has one more vote in the House than Mt, even though Mt just surpassed RI’s population. How’s your coffee? — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 21, 2019

Urban centers control banking, tech, media & a myriad of other economic sectors that impact the daily lives of rural Americans while not reflecting their values. I'm so very sorry that NY & CA's power over the rest of the nation is not absolute because of that pesky US Senate. — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) February 21, 2019

b/c the Articles of Confederation weren't working so a team consisting of those identifying as federalists and others as anti-federalists compromised on a new constitution establishing a bicameral legislature. Probably one of our first examples of identity politics, really. 😏 https://t.co/LfIcuNw748 — Chris Pack (@ChrisPack716) February 21, 2019

I'm going to go ahead and assume you weren't also thinking about the Constitution which makes it that way for a reason. https://t.co/jFf3pyZi70 — RBe (@RBPundit) February 21, 2019

You could’ve stopped after “thinking.”

If only there was a part of the government with representation based on population….. — KSJ49 (@KSJ49) February 21, 2019

If only! — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 21, 2019

Yes, that is how the Senate works, as distinct from the House of Representatives. — BillInAChinaSchlep (@InSchlep) February 21, 2019

good morning! just sitting here drinking coffee and thinking about the house of representatives. hbu? — H.B. 🇺🇸 (@HBart_76) February 21, 2019

How'd you get to the NYT without passing 7th grade civics? — Jacob Perry (@RealJacobPerry) February 21, 2019

Maybe when you get to 3rd grade you'll learn about the House of Representatives and it'll make sense — James Rhine (@jamesrhine) February 21, 2019

When you slept through US history class in high school and college but work at the NYT: https://t.co/B0gY3Es2jr — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 21, 2019

Please read the Constitution and take a civics class before commenting further. Thank you. — David Keating (@dekeating) February 21, 2019