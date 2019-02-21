We don’t blame anyone who’s pissed off at Jussie Smollett for all the crap he’s pulled. That said, now that Chicago Police have officially come right out and said that the whole “hate crime” was staged and Smollett’s injuries were self-inflicted, it’s pretty clear that he’s in big trouble and could use whatever advice he can get.

This seems like a pretty good place to start:

If I were Jussie Smollett's agent, I would tell him "Hey, everybody makes mistakes… don't beat yourself up over it." — -ls/cm (@isfullofcrap) February 21, 2019

#JussieSmollett must be feeling really down about how things turned out, all I'd say to him is.. Don't beat yourself up over it mate 😆#JussieSmollettHoax — Daniel James (@maddigitalmusic) February 21, 2019

Since Smollett doesn’t seem like the sharpest tool in the drawer, maybe it’ll sink in better in meme form:

Perfect.