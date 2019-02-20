It’s looking like truth-and-justice crusader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might be in a world of campaign finance trouble. And if Comfortably Smug’s sources are correct, she’s in for a lot more:

Let’s just say we wouldn’t be remotely surprised if there were lots more AOC dirt where Luke Thompson’s findings came from.

Get ready to pounce, people.

