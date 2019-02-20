It’s looking like truth-and-justice crusader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might be in a world of campaign finance trouble. And if Comfortably Smug’s sources are correct, she’s in for a lot more:

Man the dam has broken on AOC campaign finance. Folks telling me A LOT of stuff is hitting the fan, more is gonna come out…. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 20, 2019

Let’s just say we wouldn’t be remotely surprised if there were lots more AOC dirt where Luke Thompson’s findings came from.

Rules to be broke under the guise of being woke. — Chad Rommel (@ChadRommel) February 20, 2019

pic.twitter.com/9CHz6fh4EK — Nobody Expects The Spanish Inquisition (@Tcavjr) February 20, 2019

Get ready to pounce, people.