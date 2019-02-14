Oh, it’s Amaz-ON!

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has released a statement following the collapse of the Amazon deal, and let’s just say he is pissed:

Governor Cuomo's statement re: Amazon —> pic.twitter.com/39e2UYB7Rw — Jason Conwall (@jasonconwall) February 14, 2019

NEW: Gov. Andrew Cuomo: "A small group politicians put their own narrow political interests above their community…The New York State Senate has done tremendous damage. They should be held accountable for this lost economic opportunity." https://t.co/vnkdiUJXwZ pic.twitter.com/qjjYBpPCnO — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2019

We’re gonna need more popcorn.

While it’s delicious to watch Cuomo lash out over this, we can’t help but wish he’d’ve been even more direct:

Cuomo is putting this squarely on Senate Democrats: "The New York State Senate has done tremendous damage. They should be held accountable for this lost economic opportunity." pic.twitter.com/ZUIPHrLEpV — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) February 14, 2019

without mentioning that they're Democrats https://t.co/gxHyUR1M1E — erica orden (@eorden) February 14, 2019

Don't forget to credit @AOC ! — Josh Zampich (@JoshZampich) February 14, 2019

Oh, to be a fly on the wall next time Andrew Cuomo and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez run into each other …

Things are going to be rough for AOC at re-election time. Cuomo has about had it with her. I'm rooting for injuries. — RBe (@RBPundit) February 14, 2019

Did we mention we need more popcorn?