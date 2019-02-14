Oh, it’s Amaz-ON!

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has released a statement following the collapse of the Amazon deal, and let’s just say he is pissed:

We’re gonna need more popcorn.

Trending

While it’s delicious to watch Cuomo lash out over this, we can’t help but wish he’d’ve been even more direct:

Oh, to be a fly on the wall next time Andrew Cuomo and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez run into each other …

Did we mention we need more popcorn?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAmazonAndrew Cuomo