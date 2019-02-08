Kellyanne Conway recently revealed that she was physically assaulted and screamed at last year by a 63-year-old woman in a Bethesda restaurant:

Here’s how NBC News reported it:

“Says she was assaulted.” The incident was captured on camera, but go ahead and make it sound like Conway’s just speaking her truth or whatever.

Seems like a pretty safe bet.

