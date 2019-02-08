Kellyanne Conway recently revealed that she was physically assaulted and screamed at last year by a 63-year-old woman in a Bethesda restaurant:

COURT DOCS: Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted at Uncle Julio's restaurant in Bethesda, Md. The suspect – 63yo Mary Inabinett of Chevy Chase, Md. – allegedly shook Conway's shoulders, and then screamed and gestured for 8-10 minutes… at one point shouting, "Shame on you!" pic.twitter.com/v0W9T4Lxoh — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) February 8, 2019

MORE: The alleged incident happened on Oct. 14 of last year. Yet, police waited until Nov. 27 to file charges of second degree assault and disorderly conduct. Inabinett faces up to 10 years in prison for the alleged anti-Trump episode, which Conway's daughter filmed portions of. pic.twitter.com/6C2jXq5dWV — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) February 8, 2019

Here’s how NBC News reported it:

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway says she was assaulted in a Maryland restaurant last year. https://t.co/5tJg9ocbxK — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 8, 2019

“Says she was assaulted.” The incident was captured on camera, but go ahead and make it sound like Conway’s just speaking her truth or whatever.

She was assaulted. — Currently between fraudulent suspensions (@jtLOL) February 8, 2019

Hell of a headline for someone who is actually being charged & prosecuted for this incident. https://t.co/25PxrFLozT — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2019

Seems like a minimalist headline considering the accused was charged with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct. Why didn't you include that part??? I'm pretty sure you would have if a crazed conservative did the same… https://t.co/wywUhRfC3U — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 8, 2019

Seems like a pretty safe bet.