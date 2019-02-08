You may have noticed that many liberal so-called “feminist” groups have taken a vow of silence when it comes to the sexual assault allegations against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. With the notable exception of NOW, the usually vocal groups don’t seem to have much to say about it.

Why would that be? A staffer from the pro-abortion advocacy group EMILY’s List may have our answer:

Damning is right.

It pretty much confirms what we’ve always believed to be the case. It’s just refreshing to see someone actually admit it.

That’s pretty much the nicest thing we can say about them.

For one little letter, that (D) sure does have a lot of power.

