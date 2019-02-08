You may have noticed that many liberal so-called “feminist” groups have taken a vow of silence when it comes to the sexual assault allegations against Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. With the notable exception of NOW, the usually vocal groups don’t seem to have much to say about it.

And we’ve still heard very very little from women’s advocacy groups on this. https://t.co/L0nNTxlZf5 https://t.co/zUjVxuUpqK — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 8, 2019

Why would that be? A staffer from the pro-abortion advocacy group EMILY’s List may have our answer:

Sort of a damning admission here https://t.co/rUHijtQHIA pic.twitter.com/6vKAC0ej2n — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 8, 2019

Damning is right.

Oh wow — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 8, 2019

It pretty much confirms what we’ve always believed to be the case. It’s just refreshing to see someone actually admit it.

At least they're finally coming out and saying what their real platform is — Allison Nielsen (@AllisonNielsen) February 8, 2019

That’s pretty much the nicest thing we can say about them.

Of course, Fairfax DOES affect abortion policy, so the rather explicit messaging from EMILY's List here is that they will sit and stay silent if an accused rapist/sexual assailant is a Dem. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 8, 2019

For one little letter, that (D) sure does have a lot of power.