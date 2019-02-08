As Twitchy told you earlier, TPUSA luminary Candace Owens found herself in hot water after explaining that Hitler’s “problem” was that “he had dreams outside of Germany.” If only Hitler had just “wanted to make Germany great,” that would’ve been “OK, fine.”

Well anyway, the swift and fierce blowback has prompted Owens to defend herself, and she acquits herself very well here. Just kidding! She serves up a piping-hot word salad:

Was Hitler a nationalist? (And Leftist journalists are still insane). https://t.co/ulxZXCWquh — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 8, 2019

It’s cute how she tries to blame BuzzFeed for directly quoting her. Our readers know we don’t have the highest opinion of BuzzFeed, but it’s not their fault she’s a grifter who gets off on her own staggering ignorance.

Clarity: I am not a leftist journalist. What you said was incoherent at best. https://t.co/no9dvifCkC — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 8, 2019

Plenty of not-leftist-journalists were calling out Owens for her remarks.

At least she still stands by her statement. That’s pretty much all you need to know about what she stands for.