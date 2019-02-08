Plenty has been written about the awfulness and stupidity of the Green New Deal, but this thread stands out as maybe the best rebuttal we’ve seen yet:

So I read over the now infamous FAQ of @RepAOC's #NewGreenDeal. I wasn't really sure how I wanted to approach this. I decided the easiest way was to dissect it in small pieces via screen shot and highlighting. To say I'm concerned with what's in this is an understatement.

1/17

Strap in and get comfortable, folks. You’re in for a wild ride:

I know I won't hit everything here, but let's start with the obvious. The government DOES NOT CREATE JOBS. They may provide incentive for private companies to expand, but the government CREATES nothing.

2/17

By the line:

1) socialized medicine

2) government housing

3) socialism by way of the government taking over the private industries through excessive regulation

4) Welfare state. If we are going to pay those to are unwilling to work, where is the incentive TO work?

1) Yes, I know it's mean to say go to the MOON, but whoever wrote this for her needs some serious copy-editing skills. Maybe even a GED.

2) Yes, you are correct. People would ask how to pay for it because THAT'S IMPORTANT you twit.

1) How exactly do you get rid of farting cows other than slaughtering all the cows? Not taking my steak BTW. Eliminate airplanes? So we're back to taking a freaking BOAT to go overseas now?

2) I just….i just can't even. Holy…..

6/17

2) I just….i just can't even. Holy…..

1) Any "clean energy" plan that does not include nuclear cannot and should not be taken seriously. Nuclear is easily one of the cleanest sources of energy available and it allows for costs to be kept WAY down, which in turn makes it affordable. It's that what we want @AOC?

7/17

Rep. Cortez drones on about how carbon tax would be a "tiny" part of #GND. It's rare that I have heard any tax that has came out of her mouth that could be considered "tiny". I guess in comparison to @KamalaHarris suggestion of a 90% top tier tax rate, her 70% is "tiny".

8/17

1) So we are going to increase deficit spending even more than we already have? This is not sustainable. Guess what @AOC? It still has to be repaid by collecting taxes!

2) Yes, this is PRECISELY the question. How in the hell DO we pay for it?

9/17

2) Yes, this is PRECISELY the question. How in the hell DO we pay for it?

1) So if EVERY BILLIONAIRE and EVERY COMPANY poured EVERY DIME into this, it wouldn't even come close to paying your nearly $41T price tag. That is sheer insanity.

2) A123-Bankrupt, Solyndra-Bankrupt, Amonix Solar-Bankrupt, Bright Source-Bankrupt, many, many more.

1) Changing by transitioning from capitalism to socialism

2) Tax incentives spur growth and development. However, if the technology sucks or is inadequate, of course it won't grow.

3) The government is absolutely the LAST entity that should be in charge of anything.

1) Again, the government doesn't CREATE jobs.

2) Nature? Drive to the country. It's not hard.

3) Economic equality for all – welfare.

4) Let's plan for something that nobody can agree on will ever happen, and if it does, it will likely not be for another 100-200 years.

1) Nuclear is just as affordable and already available.

2) We're going to replace EVERY BUILDING IN THE COUNTRY? 😮

3) Cost of elec. vehicles are too high, can't do rail everywhere, can't ban air travel.

4) So we're giving electric cars to all who own comb. engine vehicles?

1) So a massive increase in the size of the EPA to go around testing everything that might fart, smoke, burn, etc.? Sounds like a great use of taxpayer money. Another major increase in government regulation as well.

14/17

1) See failed investments above for a few examples.

2) Social costs of emissions? Seriously? Who writes this drivel?

3) "Free" education! Yay!

4) Because unions almost exclusively back Dems.

5) Guaranteed jobs for all those people who won't be working!

6) Unions – meh.

1) This seems eerily similar to what @POTUS is already doing. It's almost like a #MAGA moment!

2) Unfair competition = no competition due to government control

3) "MUH FREE STUFF!"

At a price tag of $41T dollars, the only thing "green" about this deal is the kind that will be lining the pockets of the politicians and elites. The rich will get richer and the poor will get poorer. That's the beauty of socialism. You think it's great, until it works.

17/17

Whew! We need a cigarette. That was beautiful. Can we repeal Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and replace her with Leon?