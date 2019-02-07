Is our children learning? Hopefully not from Stonybrook Professor of Economics and Public Policy Stephanie Kelton. Check out her take on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal:

Did we mention that she was also the chief economist for Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee?

Bet you guys can’t guess where this is going …

Yep:

Trending

Guys. Guys.

Actually, jumping out of a 10th-floor window would still be less painful than Kelton’s thread.

Anyone else need a stiff drink after all that?

Clearly she’s the embodiment of “those who can’t, teach.” Because she most definitely cannot economics.

She very well may. And we have no doubt that if she does, she’ll be pleased to have found a kindred spirit in insanity.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezeconomicsGreen New DealinflationModern Monetary TheorymoneyStephanie Keltontaxes