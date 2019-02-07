Is our children learning? Hopefully not from Stonybrook Professor of Economics and Public Policy Stephanie Kelton. Check out her take on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal:

Q: Can we afford a #GreenNewDeal?

A: Yes. The federal government can afford to buy whatever is for sale in its own currency. — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) February 7, 2019

Did we mention that she was also the chief economist for Democrats on the Senate Budget Committee?

This is some brilliant economic thinking right here. https://t.co/LfQph2SoWC — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 7, 2019

Bet you guys can’t guess where this is going …

She literally — LITERALLY — goes onto endorse the idea of Federal government just "printing its own money" to pay for whatever it buys in the next tweet. Professor of Economics & Public Policy! — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 7, 2019

Yep:

Q: Are you saying the government can just "print the money" to pay for new spending?

A: Is there any other way? — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) February 7, 2019

Q: Is there another way? Yes, you can raise taxes!

A: That's not how it works. Taxes remove some of the money the gov spends into the economy. You could spend & tax the same amount. But the gov normally spends more than it taxes so that the economy can keep the extra dollars. — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) February 7, 2019

Q: But that's deficit spending, so now you have add to the national debt.

A: Except the $ to buy the bonds comes from the deficit spending! It's not "borrowing" in any meaningful sense of the word. When people swap $$ for bonds, they're just holding another kind of gov money. — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) February 7, 2019

Q: But don't we eventually have to pay back the debt?

A: The government retires bonds all the time. It's simple. You just debit (-) the seller's securities' account and credit (+) a reserve account. It's all done using a keyboard at the NY Fed. — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) February 7, 2019

Q: But what about the interest payments? There will be less money available for everything else.

A: Wrong. The gov makes interest payments the same way it makes all payments. It can always spend more on other things. Inflation is the limit. — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) February 7, 2019

Guys. Guys.

Do you not realize how self-damningly hilarious that tweet is? Handwaving away "inflation" as a mere "limit" is like saying, well, "gravitational acceleration is the limit" to how far you can fall without dying & then advocating jumping out a 10th floor window. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 7, 2019

Actually, jumping out of a 10th-floor window would still be less painful than Kelton’s thread.

Q: So interest on the debt can never be a problem?

A: All spending carries inflation risk when the economy gets to full capacity. If people are receiving/spending too much interest income, the Fed can cut rates. Or Congress can cut spending or raise taxes. — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) February 7, 2019

Q: Are you saying we can have a #GreenNewDeal without *any* new taxes?

A: It depends what's in the GND and whether the US economy has the extra capacity to absorb the proposed spending *at the time it occurs.* — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) February 7, 2019

Q: But we're talking about trillions of dollars over time!

A: The GOP did well over $5 trillion in tax cuts and war spending without causing inflation to accelerate. And some GND spending will increase capacity, which gives you more room to spend safely. — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) February 7, 2019

Anyone else need a stiff drink after all that?

Start the money printing presses! — heir of pomposity (@uncivilobedient) February 7, 2019

you’re a professor of economics? — OHMS (@ohms___) February 7, 2019

Clearly she’s the embodiment of “those who can’t, teach.” Because she most definitely cannot economics.

Q: Do you think @SpeakerPelosi will read this?

A: I don't know, but I hope @AOC will. — Stephanie Kelton (@StephanieKelton) February 7, 2019

She very well may. And we have no doubt that if she does, she’ll be pleased to have found a kindred spirit in insanity.

She's a great follow. Her whole feed is 100% crazytown 100% of the time. — ROB ELGAS FAN ACCOUNT (@jarvis_best) February 7, 2019