Bless the New York Times’ heart … they’re still trying to make Beto O’Rourke happen. And they’re willing to humiliate themselves to do it:
Beto O'Rourke, adrift maybe-presidential-candidate, was once Beto O'Rourke, adrift New Yorker. On the quarter-life search that presaged his midlife crossoards: https://t.co/6XVs7HaSvb
— Matt Flegenheimer (@mattfleg) February 6, 2019
This is not a drill:
dear god pic.twitter.com/iwZ5CXHo2B
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) February 6, 2019
Skateboard Jesus’ disciples are a devoted bunch.
i had to check if this was real
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) February 6, 2019
We checked. It’s definitely real.
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) February 6, 2019
only rich white kids of prominent Texas judges have the luxury of finding themselves through the "pursuit of authentic experiences and a sense of community," tbh
— Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) February 6, 2019
Beto’s so authentic it hurts.
LOLOLOL https://t.co/0ONX3Rr2LQ
— LaurieAnn 🧚🏻♂️💫 (@mooshakins) February 6, 2019
"Rebel-in-Moderation?" WTF is that? The guy that smoked weed with you but aired his shirt out the car window on the way home so as not to miss 11pm curfew? pic.twitter.com/a1MTv2CK5k
— Ben (@BenHowe) February 6, 2019
LOL
"rebel-in-moderation youth" is the most basic thing ever
— Password is Taco (@pw_is_taco1) February 6, 2019
Basic Beto.
NYT trying to blow Beto up on the launchpad by making him even more of a punchline https://t.co/JV1R7PKjWP
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) February 6, 2019