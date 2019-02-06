Bless the New York Times’ heart … they’re still trying to make Beto O’Rourke happen. And they’re willing to humiliate themselves to do it:

Beto O'Rourke, adrift maybe-presidential-candidate, was once Beto O'Rourke, adrift New Yorker. On the quarter-life search that presaged his midlife crossoards: https://t.co/6XVs7HaSvb — Matt Flegenheimer (@mattfleg) February 6, 2019

This is not a drill:

Skateboard Jesus’ disciples are a devoted bunch.

i had to check if this was real — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) February 6, 2019

We checked. It’s definitely real.

only rich white kids of prominent Texas judges have the luxury of finding themselves through the "pursuit of authentic experiences and a sense of community," tbh — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizWFB) February 6, 2019

Beto’s so authentic it hurts.

"Rebel-in-Moderation?" WTF is that? The guy that smoked weed with you but aired his shirt out the car window on the way home so as not to miss 11pm curfew? pic.twitter.com/a1MTv2CK5k — Ben (@BenHowe) February 6, 2019

LOL "rebel-in-moderation youth" is the most basic thing ever — Password is Taco (@pw_is_taco1) February 6, 2019

Basic Beto.