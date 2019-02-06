Bless the New York Times’ heart … they’re still trying to make Beto O’Rourke happen. And they’re willing to humiliate themselves to do it:

This is not a drill:

Skateboard Jesus’ disciples are a devoted bunch.

Trending

We checked. It’s definitely real.

Beto’s so authentic it hurts.

Basic Beto.

