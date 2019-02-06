Just when you thought it couldn’t get any weirder … check out who accused rapist Justin Fairfax has reportedly gotten to represent him:

We've confirmed that @LGJustinFairfax has retained Wilkinson Walsh + Eskovitz — the same law firm that represented Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings. https://t.co/VxkRAPkeZ1 pic.twitter.com/b9XK1D6iRc — Ben Paviour (@BPaves) February 6, 2019

MSNBC just reported that Justin Fairfax has just hired Brett Kavanaugh's lawyers for handling the sexual misconduct allegations. So much deja vu. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 6, 2019

No kidding.

This timeline is really something.

wild plot twist. Trading representation! https://t.co/sd2XriO44a — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 6, 2019

We couldn’t make this up if we tried.

Oh dear God.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and text.