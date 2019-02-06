Just when you thought it couldn’t get any weirder … check out who accused rapist Justin Fairfax has reportedly gotten to represent him:
We've confirmed that @LGJustinFairfax has retained Wilkinson Walsh + Eskovitz — the same law firm that represented Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings. https://t.co/VxkRAPkeZ1 pic.twitter.com/b9XK1D6iRc
— Ben Paviour (@BPaves) February 6, 2019
MSNBC just reported that Justin Fairfax has just hired Brett Kavanaugh's lawyers for handling the sexual misconduct allegations.
So much deja vu.
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 6, 2019
No kidding.
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 6, 2019
This timeline is really something.
ayfkm https://t.co/E8mps1Ce4T
— Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 6, 2019
wild plot twist. Trading representation! https://t.co/sd2XriO44a
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 6, 2019
We couldn’t make this up if we tried.
*Avenatti dusts off suit jacket* https://t.co/7Sy0jpa2Ea
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 6, 2019
Oh dear God.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet and text.