As Twitchy told you last night, the Washington Post happened to mention that, by the way, Elizabeth Warren identified as “American Indian” on her Texas State Bar registration card.

Hey, so…. Elizabeth Warren did actually try to pass herself off as Native American in a professional capacity. Remember when her defenders said she didn't? — RBe (@RBPundit) February 6, 2019

It wasn’t just her defenders who said she didn’t; she said it, too. Not even the usually sympathetic “Meet the Press” can ignore her lies anymore:

FLASHBACK: In March 2018, @SenWarren discussed her Native American heritage on #MTP and said she "never used it for anything. Never got any benefits from it anywhere." Full interview: https://t.co/tFFRHdQRwh pic.twitter.com/5yExQ0tXg2 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 6, 2019

Listen for yourselves (starts around the 17:45 mark):

