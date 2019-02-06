As Twitchy told you last night, the Washington Post happened to mention that, by the way, Elizabeth Warren identified as “American Indian” on her Texas State Bar registration card.

It wasn’t just her defenders who said she didn’t; she said it, too. Not even the usually sympathetic “Meet the Press” can ignore her lies anymore:

Listen for yourselves (starts around the 17:45 mark):

So busted.

She could use the fire from her flaming pants to send smoke signals.

This couldn’t be happening to a nicer gal.

We’ll leave you with this exit question:

Snort.

