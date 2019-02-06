We know that the Washington Post is usually the go-to source for “Republicans/conservatives pounce/seize” takes, but why should they have all the fun?

CNN wants in on the action, too:

Cory Booker pulls stupid crap all the time. His line of questioning during Neomi Rao’s confirmation hearing yesterday was not only insulting and embarrassing, but it was unconstitutional. And CNN’s focusing on conservatives’ rightful disgust with Booker’s performance rather than on what made the performance so disgusting.

This … is CNN. Real News, Mr. President.