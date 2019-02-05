“Spartacus” was at it again a few moments ago at the confirmation hearing for Neomi Rao to replace Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, this time making an embarrassing blunder when asking the nominee about her “LGBTQ law clerks”:

Whoops!

Sen. Booker also got into with Sen. Ted Cruz after he questioned Rao about the “morality” of same-sex relationships:

Trending

So, Spartacus,  there’s a religious test now?

Cruz did a great job of smacking Booker back into his lane:

Cruz did such a good job that Booker had to clarify himself:

Transcripts and video of the Booker debacle:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cory BookerNeomi Rao