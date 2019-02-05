Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar doesn’t have a hateful bone in her body, and she wants her fans to know that — despite all the evidence to the contrary — she “will not bow down to hate or bigotry”:

Hateful bigot says what?

If Ilhan Omar’s been standing strong against the forces of hate and bigotry, she really, really could’ve fooled us:

More from the Daily Caller:

Omar blamed “our involvement in other people’s affairs” for terrorism in a 2013 interview with Tharwat.

“When are we gonna decide or realize that terrorism is a reaction? It’s an ideology, it’s a means of things, it’s not an entity, it’s not a place, people. It’s a reaction to a situation,” [Ahmad] Tharwat said in the interview, which Fox News uncovered Monday.

“Yes. What you’re insinuating is what nobody wants to face,” Omar replied. “Nobody wants to face how the actions of the other people that are involved in the world have contributed to the rise of the radicalization and the rise of terrorist acts.”

“Usually most people want to not look internal [sic] and see what [are] their actions that makes another react. For us, it’s always, ‘I must have not done anything. Why is it happening to me?’ Nobody wants to take accountability of how these are byproducts of the actions of our involvement in other people’s affairs,” she added.

Here’s the interview (via the Daily Caller):

Check out the Daily Caller for more of Thawat’s thoughts on Jews. No wonder he and Omar had so much to talk about.

A dialogue about those shifty Jews.

If we’re judging Ilhan Omar by the company she keeps — not to mention, you know, the stuff she actually says — we feel pretty confident in our judgment that she’s an anti-Semitic piece of garbage.

