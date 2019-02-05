Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar doesn’t have a hateful bone in her body, and she wants her fans to know that — despite all the evidence to the contrary — she “will not bow down to hate or bigotry”:

.@IlhanMN: "I will not bow down to hate or bigotry. I will not allow others to treat me as a 2nd class citizen. I will stand strong with you as we fight to protect all Americans in every community, no matter their religion, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity." pic.twitter.com/zrMUBchful — The Hill (@thehill) February 5, 2019

Hateful bigot says what?

“But I will be a total anti-semite and treat my political others with complete disrespect, delete stupid comments I make when it gets too hot like a coward, and generally just be a horrible person.” – @IlhanMN https://t.co/rrTeQ6T7Cq — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) February 5, 2019

If Ilhan Omar’s been standing strong against the forces of hate and bigotry, she really, really could’ve fooled us:

Ilhan Omar gave multiple interviews to a fringe Arab-American television host, Ahmed Tharwat, who calls Israel the “Jewish ISIS” and has compared the terrorist group Hamas to Holocaust victims. @Ilhan, totally not an anti-Semite… https://t.co/4RtGbytwKO pic.twitter.com/HywMHAlXDP — RJC (@RJC) February 5, 2019

More from the Daily Caller:

Omar blamed “our involvement in other people’s affairs” for terrorism in a 2013 interview with Tharwat. “When are we gonna decide or realize that terrorism is a reaction? It’s an ideology, it’s a means of things, it’s not an entity, it’s not a place, people. It’s a reaction to a situation,” [Ahmad] Tharwat said in the interview, which Fox News uncovered Monday. “Yes. What you’re insinuating is what nobody wants to face,” Omar replied. “Nobody wants to face how the actions of the other people that are involved in the world have contributed to the rise of the radicalization and the rise of terrorist acts.” “Usually most people want to not look internal [sic] and see what [are] their actions that makes another react. For us, it’s always, ‘I must have not done anything. Why is it happening to me?’ Nobody wants to take accountability of how these are byproducts of the actions of our involvement in other people’s affairs,” she added.

Here’s the interview (via the Daily Caller):

Check out the Daily Caller for more of Thawat’s thoughts on Jews. No wonder he and Omar had so much to talk about.

She’s learning. We need a dialogue. https://t.co/lcL4lFQsxv — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 5, 2019

A dialogue about those shifty Jews.

😜 Amazing how anti semitic @IlhanMN is Btw do you denounce Hamas, Ilhan? 😊😊😌🤗 https://t.co/g8yfiFwRbC — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) February 5, 2019

How can anyone ignore her in-your-face anti-Semitism? And how can any Jew continue to favor the democrat party after massive party-wide hostility? — John G. Ault (@John_G_Ault) February 5, 2019

What the hell? This is just disgusting — ZeroNil 👀 (@NilWil72) February 5, 2019

This lady disgusts me more and more on s daily basis — Conservative Latino (@2013AngelM) February 5, 2019

If we’re judging Ilhan Omar by the company she keeps — not to mention, you know, the stuff she actually says — we feel pretty confident in our judgment that she’s an anti-Semitic piece of garbage.