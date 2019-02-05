It’s practically a law of nature now: Cory Booker will never run out of ways to make himself look like an ass.

In addition to thoroughly embarrassing himself with a B.S. — not to mention unconstitutional — line of questioning during the confirmation hearing for Neomi Rao, Booker’s also one of the Senate Democrats running interference for accused sexual predator Justin Fairfax:

Senator Booker on the allegation against Lt. Gov Fairfax:

“I think we should be focusing on what’s right now happening with the Governor. I know you guys are going to try to focus on a lot of things right now, but right now my focus is on again calling for the Gov. to step down. — Alan He (@alanhe) February 5, 2019

Such a stunning and brave take!

Definitely NOT a Spartacus moment. https://t.co/Zr5jY5lat5 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 5, 2019

When even Joe Scarborough’s calling you out, you know you’ve messed up.

Spartacus could multi-task.. — L. Greg Jones (@GregsTakeOn) February 5, 2019

As we all knew, the Spartacus act was a charade. — Mark “learn 2 code” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) February 5, 2019

From the get-go.

Terrible response. — Jeremy Simmons (@jmartinsimmons) February 5, 2019

Well this is a terrible answer. — diane alston (@dianelyssa) February 5, 2019

Excuse me? There is an allegation of sexual assault made against the Lt Gov of Virginia –@FairfaxJustin – and @CoryBooker says we shouldn’t focus on it. Haven’t these allegations been a focus of Democrats? https://t.co/57g8je23DG — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 5, 2019

They used to be a focus of Booker’s:

Until, you know, they weren’t.