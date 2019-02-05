It’s practically a law of nature now: Cory Booker will never run out of ways to make himself look like an ass.
In addition to thoroughly embarrassing himself with a B.S. — not to mention unconstitutional — line of questioning during the confirmation hearing for Neomi Rao, Booker’s also one of the Senate Democrats running interference for accused sexual predator Justin Fairfax:
Senator Booker on the allegation against Lt. Gov Fairfax:
“I think we should be focusing on what’s right now happening with the Governor. I know you guys are going to try to focus on a lot of things right now, but right now my focus is on again calling for the Gov. to step down.
— Alan He (@alanhe) February 5, 2019
Such a stunning and brave take!
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 5, 2019
I AM SPARTACUS! https://t.co/xAtxAFm40P
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) February 5, 2019
Definitely NOT a Spartacus moment. https://t.co/Zr5jY5lat5
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 5, 2019
When even Joe Scarborough’s calling you out, you know you’ve messed up.
Spartacus could multi-task..
— L. Greg Jones (@GregsTakeOn) February 5, 2019
As we all knew, the Spartacus act was a charade.
— Mark “learn 2 code” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) February 5, 2019
From the get-go.
Terrible response.
— Jeremy Simmons (@jmartinsimmons) February 5, 2019
Well this is a terrible answer.
— diane alston (@dianelyssa) February 5, 2019
Excuse me? There is an allegation of sexual assault made against the Lt Gov of Virginia –@FairfaxJustin – and @CoryBooker says we shouldn’t focus on it. Haven’t these allegations been a focus of Democrats? https://t.co/57g8je23DG
— Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 5, 2019
They used to be a focus of Booker’s:
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) February 5, 2019
Until, you know, they weren’t.
In other words, allegations of sexual assault are to be pursued or disregarded depending on their utility to the progressive agenda at any given momenthttps://t.co/xRNkAQCFwJ
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 5, 2019