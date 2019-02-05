It’s practically a law of nature now: Cory Booker will never run out of ways to make himself look like an ass.

In addition to thoroughly embarrassing himself with a B.S. — not to mention unconstitutional — line of questioning during the confirmation hearing for Neomi Rao, Booker’s also one of the Senate Democrats running interference for accused sexual predator Justin Fairfax:

Such a stunning and brave take!

Trending

When even Joe Scarborough’s calling you out, you know you’ve messed up.

From the get-go.

They used to be a focus of Booker’s:

Until, you know, they weren’t.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Cory BookerJustin FairfaxRalph Northam