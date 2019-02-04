Now that her Senate days are behind her, Claire McCaskill has more time to play elder stateswoman. And not that Democrats were asking for her advice, but she’s going to give it do them anyway:

McCaskill, if you’ll recall, took some heat for questioning the awesomeness of Democratic “shining object” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Now that she’s suggesting that pushing forward with Ocasio-Cortez’s politics may not be the in the Democratic Party’s best interest, she’s taking some more:

Trending

Don’t worry — you’ll find lots more where that came from.

All we know is that there’s no such thing as too much Democratic Party infighting. Keep it up, guys.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Claire McCaskillDemocratic partyDemocratsliberalmoderate