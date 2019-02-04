Now that her Senate days are behind her, Claire McCaskill has more time to play elder stateswoman. And not that Democrats were asking for her advice, but she’s going to give it do them anyway:

Are any 2020 Presidential candidates paying attention to this? pic.twitter.com/9rt21TvH3Q — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 4, 2019

That question was asked of Democrats. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 4, 2019

McCaskill, if you’ll recall, took some heat for questioning the awesomeness of Democratic “shining object” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Now that she’s suggesting that pushing forward with Ocasio-Cortez’s politics may not be the in the Democratic Party’s best interest, she’s taking some more:

You should make a speech about it on the Senate floor — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 4, 2019

I'm sorry, but if main stream Democrats get any more moderate, they're going to be Republicans. — Eternally Sleepless (@MaASInsomnia) February 4, 2019

If there is one person we should ask about how to win an election……… — wesinjapan (@wesinjapan) February 4, 2019

Claire, Stop feeding this Binary assessment; you are helping the other side. Chill w this moderate progressive baloney. Life is more complicated than that. — Harold Schrager (@Haleka1) February 4, 2019

Paying attention to what? A centrist establishment dem who ran as a republican lite against a republican and lost to the republican? Yes I hope they did pay attention to that. — colleen swiggum (@Swiggster) February 4, 2019

You lost running as a moderate. But the wage hike won. Funny that. — President Jeff Royce ☭🌹 🇵🇸 🇻🇪🚩 (@AtlasRoyce) February 4, 2019

You lost — saying gracias to clearly non-hispanic bodega guy (@jonny_is_good) February 4, 2019

you lost claire. You lost. Why would anyone want your advice, specifically? — 👨‍🎤Catgang👩‍🎤 (@Caatgaang) February 4, 2019

shut up, Claire. https://t.co/fq8kq3gLfI — Kamala Harris is a Cop (@BethLynch2020) February 4, 2019

Oh good grief! You LOST being too moderate.#BeInspiring — Kevin Brauer (@kevinjbrauer) February 4, 2019

pack it in, centrist — Seth Sanders (@SethLSanders) February 4, 2019

Don’t worry — you’ll find lots more where that came from.

All we know is that there’s no such thing as too much Democratic Party infighting. Keep it up, guys.