Over the weekend, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he couldn’t resign “in good conscience” because it would be an “easy out” when it comes to having an “honest conversation” about racism:

Defiantly, Ralph Northam says he cannot "in good conscience" resign because it would avert an "honest conversation" about racism. He says resigning would be too easy an out: "The person I was is the not man I am today. I am asking for the opportunity to earn your forgiveness." — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) February 2, 2019

Well, now that he’s had a couple more days to think about it, he’s reportedly had time to come up with a better excuse as to why he can’t step down:

NEW- a source inside this morning’s cabinet meeting tells me that Gov. @RalphNortham asked his cabinet for time to clear his name. The Governor said he doesn’t want to leave office as a “racist for life”. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 4, 2019

CNN source: Virginia Gov fears leaving office as a ‘racist for life’ @sarasidnerCNN reports @TheLeadCNN https://t.co/60qIoxBY6c — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 4, 2019

A source says Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam told his Cabinet members that if he resigns, he would be resigning as a "racist for life," and the only way he can clear his name is to stay in office and convince people he isn't in a racist photo that surfaced https://t.co/7WuYX0f25l — CNN (@CNN) February 4, 2019

Good one, Ralph.

That's not how it works, Ralph. — T Arnpreee (@t_arnpriester) February 4, 2019

Little late for that. https://t.co/F7BCIDYV9F — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) February 4, 2019

If the shoe fits https://t.co/0E6HCBLCuz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 4, 2019

To be fair, though, Ralph, if you were to resign, you wouldn’t resign as a “racist for life.” You’d be much more than that: