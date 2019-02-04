Over the weekend, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he couldn’t resign “in good conscience” because it would be an “easy out” when it comes to having an “honest conversation” about racism:

Well, now that he’s had a couple more days to think about it, he’s reportedly had time to come up with a better excuse as to why he can’t step down:

Good one, Ralph.

To be fair, though, Ralph, if you were to resign, you wouldn’t resign as a “racist for life.” You’d be much more than that:

