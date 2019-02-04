It’s déjà vu all over again!

As Twitchy told you, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax pretty strongly insinuated that he thinks Gov. Ralph Northam had something to do with the recently surfaced allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him. Fairfax didn’t seem to think that the timing was coincidental:

Speaking of eleventh-hour “uncorroborated smear” campaigns …

It all sounds so familiar … we can’t quite put our fingers on it.

Well, there was that one time.

Heh.

