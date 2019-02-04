It’s déjà vu all over again!

As Twitchy told you, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax pretty strongly insinuated that he thinks Gov. Ralph Northam had something to do with the recently surfaced allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him. Fairfax didn’t seem to think that the timing was coincidental:

“Does anybody think it’s any coincidence that on the eve of potentially my being elevated that that’s when this uncorroborated smear comes out?” Fairfax told reporters in the capitol upon being asked if he thought Northam, his fellow Dem, was behind the story. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 4, 2019

Speaking of eleventh-hour “uncorroborated smear” campaigns …

Yes that *IS weird isn’t it. https://t.co/3FObwcD24D — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2019

Has this ever happened before? https://t.co/zyyIn0hcw6 — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) February 4, 2019

Huh. I've heard that line somewhere before… https://t.co/LLG9N5zmub — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 4, 2019

It all sounds so familiar … we can’t quite put our fingers on it.

I can't think of a single case where some last minute accusation has come out against a political official. — RageAgainstTheDeepState (@Ohio_Grassman) February 4, 2019

Well, there was that one time.

Cc Brett Kavanaugh — James Rumsfeld (@JamesRumsfeld) February 4, 2019

Brett Kavanaugh would like a word with Mr. Fairfax — Take3Tylenol (@Take3Tylenol) February 4, 2019

Brett Kavanaugh just tapped a keg for this guy in solidarity. https://t.co/z4gCRaf3Ir — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 4, 2019

Heh.

ahhh the irony that is completely lost on the Dems — jen smith (@jen87nc) February 4, 2019

