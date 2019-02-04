Asked about the newly surfaced allegations of sexual misconduct against him, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax had this to say:

NEW: An extraordinary day turns chaotic as Fairfax suggests Northam is behind "a smear" aimed at blocking his ascent to the governorship and recounts a sexual encounter with a woman he said was "very interested in me." But she says it was assault >https://t.co/X9qPp1fmbV — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 4, 2019

Well, that’s interesting …

Fairfax defends himself against allegations of sexual assault by claiming that his accuser was asking for it. https://t.co/S8mZUTZPnr — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 4, 2019

*blows whistle* Time out!! Are we believing all women now or nah?? — RBe (@RBPundit) February 4, 2019

While we figure that out, let’s also look at this:

“Does anybody think it’s any coincidence that on the eve of potentially my being elevated that that’s when this uncorroborated smear comes out?” Fairfax told reporters in the capitol upon being asked if he thought Northam, his fellow Dem, was behind the story. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 4, 2019

Watch:

Video: Here's the clip of Justin Fairfax being asked point blank if he thinks @RalphNortham and/or his allies are behind the allegation of sexual assault annnnnd Fairfax seems to think that's the case pic.twitter.com/XZZtkWrt7C — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 4, 2019

Oh man.

🚨 THIS IS GETTING EVEN MORE WILD 🚨 Fairfax is now accusing Northam (a fellow Democrat) of surfacing the sexual assault allegation against him so that Northam could protect his position as Governor. https://t.co/qGCbpaEX75 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2019

It sure sounds like Fairfax is suggesting-but-not-really-suggesting-but-actually-suggesting that Ralph Northam might have something to do with this.

Wait, so now Fairfax and Northam are at each other's throats? https://t.co/WeMz8iMR4J — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 4, 2019

comin’ in HOT pic.twitter.com/VHKgEBwfXX — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 4, 2019

Northam-Fairfax duel gonna be lit — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 4, 2019

There has to be some sort of German word for this situation right https://t.co/QudfpW9gdZ — Christine Rousselle (@crousselle) February 4, 2019

DEMS invirginia IN DISARRAY https://t.co/E6zHxDwR38 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) February 4, 2019

so can we say that virginia dems are in disarray or — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 4, 2019

Seems like we’re officially at that point, yes. Something tells us we’re gonna wanna get comfortable for this.

intern fetch me my popped corn https://t.co/g0DgDmrvSB — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 4, 2019

can you share with ralph? pic.twitter.com/Zh8VOy949p — Just Karl (@justkarl) February 4, 2019

You can't buy the sort of entertainment we're getting out of Richmond today. At least not legally. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 4, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.

***

Update:

This just keeps getting better:

Northam adviser denies smearing Fairfax, "said the Northam camp did not have the capacity to plot such a move." https://t.co/I8mGMJS5P2 — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) February 4, 2019

Oh?

LMAO the Northam team is just admitting how incompetent they are at this point. “Yeah, um…. there’s no way we are that smart.”https://t.co/OI1kWQzY2R — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2019

“It couldn’t have been us, we’re too incompetent to do something this genius.” — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 4, 2019

Perfect.