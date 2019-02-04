Republican ex-Rep. Barbara Comstock recently signed on as a senior adviser with Baker Donelson’s Government Relations and Public Policy Group. And now, Elizabeth Warren’s gunning for her:

Will @BarbaraComstock register as a lobbyist, or bob & weave around the rules? My #EndCorruptionNow bill would make it illegal for her to take a lobbying job as a former Congresswoman – & would fix the Swiss cheese definition of lobbying. https://t.co/VHZP9wyqrh — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 4, 2019

Too bad Comstock isn’t taking the bait:

.@ewarren Harvard IOP invited me to be a Fellow this semester to discuss civility in politics. Perhaps you were getting a beer and missed that class? https://t.co/13hRxRTRNN — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) February 4, 2019

Comstock will indeed be a fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics this spring. But if she’s got any extra time, maybe she can teach a class on how to gracefully smack down a bitter, self-important liberal. Because she seems to be pretty good at it.

