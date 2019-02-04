Republican ex-Rep. Barbara Comstock recently signed on as a senior adviser with Baker Donelson’s Government Relations and Public Policy Group. And now, Elizabeth Warren’s gunning for her:

Too bad Comstock isn’t taking the bait:

Trending

Comstock will indeed be a fellow at the Harvard Institute of Politics this spring. But if she’s got any extra time, maybe she can teach a class on how to gracefully smack down a bitter, self-important liberal. Because she seems to be pretty good at it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barbara ComstockbeercivilityElizabeth Warrenlobbying