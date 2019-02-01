Earlier this week, Sen. Chuck Schumer was pleased to announce that he’d chosen petulant loser Stacey Abrams to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union Address.

At a moment when our nation needs to hear from leaders who can unite for a common purpose, I am honored to be delivering the Democratic State of the Union response. https://t.co/0dpA3lJZpS — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 29, 2019

And you know what? The Dems can have her. Because if is the kind of crap they want to sell, we’re not interested in buying:

This Stacy Abrams interview on Covington Catholic (from days after we had additional context and everyone made their apologies) is very odd. Continues to blame the kids, even for "inappropriate language" which we knew came from another group, and ties it all to Trump. pic.twitter.com/Map2o2o8Hb — Matt Whitlock 🇺🇸 (@mattdizwhitlock) February 1, 2019

Alrighty then.

“There’s a narrative that says that we don’t have a full picture of what preceded that moment, but the issue is what happened in the moment we saw.” Yikes. Covington wins. — Tootnanny (@tootnanny) February 1, 2019

It wasn’t enough for Democrats to beclown themselves by pushing the false Covington narrative. Now they’re giving Stacey Abrams an even bigger platform on which to peddle lies.

Very normal & cool that person Democrats picked to deliver their response to Trump’s State of the Union continues to baselessly attack the Covington Catholic kids while ignoring the racist homophobic bigoted Black Hebrew Israelites & the lying Nathan Phillips… because Drumpf. https://t.co/8V9ZMTWGzz — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 1, 2019

Excellent judges of character, these Democrats are.

Yeah..forget the facts…the narrative is more important. — Frog (@JohnnyFroggg) February 1, 2019

Translation: even though the narrative is a lie, we have to pretend it’s true because I don’t like Trump and if it were true, it would be his fault. — Shamrock666 (@Shamrock6662) February 1, 2019