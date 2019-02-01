Earlier this week, Sen. Chuck Schumer was pleased to announce that he’d chosen petulant loser Stacey Abrams to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union Address.

And you know what? The Dems can have her. Because if is the kind of crap they want to sell, we’re not interested in buying:

Alrighty then.

It wasn’t enough for Democrats to beclown themselves by pushing the false Covington narrative. Now they’re giving Stacey Abrams an even bigger platform on which to peddle lies.

Excellent judges of character, these Democrats are.

