As Twitchy told you, yesterday, Sen. Ben Sasse absolutely tore into Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam over Northam’s defense of infanticide.

Today, Sasse is doubling down and putting his money where his mouth is — and daring his colleagues to do the same:

Trending

It shouldn’t be … but Democrats might have a hard time.

***

Update:

Here’s the bill if you’d like to read it:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben SasseBorn Alive Abortion Survivors Protection ActinfanticideSenatesenatorsunanimous consent