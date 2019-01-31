As Twitchy told you, yesterday, Sen. Ben Sasse absolutely tore into Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam over Northam’s defense of infanticide.

.@SenSasse statement on Northam’s interview: “This is morally repugnant. In just a few years pro-abortion zealots went from ‘safe, legal, and rare’ to ‘keep the newborns comfortable while the doctor debates infanticide.’” /1 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 30, 2019

.@SenSasse statement on Northam’s interview (cont’d): “I don’t care what party you’re from — if you can’t say that it’s wrong to leave babies to die after birth, get the hell out of public office.” /2 — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 30, 2019

Today, Sasse is doubling down and putting his money where his mouth is — and daring his colleagues to do the same:

Big news: @SenSasse announces on the Senate floor he’s starting the process to expedite consideration of his bill, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, and will ask senators on Monday to give unanimous consent for the legislation. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 31, 2019

Senator Sasse on the floor: "On Monday evening i'm going to ask unanimous consent for Senators to come to the floor and pass an abortion survivors protection act… I'm going to ask all 100 senators to come to the floor and be against infanticide." — Alan He (@alanhe) January 31, 2019

.@SenSasse: “On Monday, I’m going to ask all 100 senators to come to the floor and be against infanticide. This shouldn’t be complicated.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) January 31, 2019

It shouldn’t be … but Democrats might have a hard time.

Watching Democrats DEFEND INFANTICIDE is going to be something to behold. You know it's coming. https://t.co/1mGiyzvKT8 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 31, 2019

***

Update:

Here’s the bill if you’d like to read it: