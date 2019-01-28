Never heard of Guy Endore-Kaiser before? Well, you’ve really been missing out.

After Howard Schultz announced that he’s “seriously considering” a presidential run in 2020:

Endore-Kaiser, a screenwriter, decided that he needed to get the word out about the kind of man Schultz really is. Better grab a hankie for this … you’re gonna need one:

Trending

Oh, the humanity! No one should ever have to suffer an injustice like that.

In setting out to make Schultz look like the bad guy, Endore-Kaiser only demonstrated himself to be an entitled d-bag.

Unless they enjoy being the targets of whiny public tantrums. Then by all means, give him a call!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: billionairegift cardGuy Endore-KaiserHoward SchultzStarbucksTeateabags