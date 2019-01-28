Never heard of Guy Endore-Kaiser before? Well, you’ve really been missing out.

After Howard Schultz announced that he’s “seriously considering” a presidential run in 2020:

I love our country, and I am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent. — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) January 28, 2019

Endore-Kaiser, a screenwriter, decided that he needed to get the word out about the kind of man Schultz really is. Better grab a hankie for this … you’re gonna need one:

Howard Schultz is in the news, so here's my only Howard Schultz story. Back when I used to work in movie marketing we did a million dollar deal to advertise one of our films in every Starbucks location. It was a big initiative for Schultz, so he flew down to LA for the meeting. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) January 28, 2019

The next day, after everything was signed, Howard's assistant handed me a gift bag and said Howard had really enjoyed meeting me. I was stoked, this was the first gift I'd ever gotten from a billionaire. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) January 28, 2019

A Starbucks gift card, unlike any I had ever seen. Covered in shiny foil, this thing caught the light from every angle. It was beautiful. I was sure it was a lifetime gift card. I wondered how many were in existence. Surely less than a hundred. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) January 28, 2019

The next day I took it into Starbucks. I wondered if the barista had ever seen one in person. I imagined he might have to call his manager over, and his eyes would go wide, and they'd whisper about me in hushed tones, while the rest of the employees gathered around to gawk at it. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) January 28, 2019

I ordered a triple venti soy latte. I slid the magnificent card to the barista and waited for his reaction. I'll never forget his words: "You still owe fifteen cents." — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) January 28, 2019

To celebrate a million dollar deal, Howard Schultz gave me some loose tea bags and a five dollar gift card. I will not be voting for Howard Schultz for President, and I invite all of you to join me. — Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) January 28, 2019

Oh, the humanity! No one should ever have to suffer an injustice like that.

This is stupid. You were presumably *paid* for you work on that deal. You’re not a waiter. No-one owed you a tip. https://t.co/Yv2skHa7PZ — Kerfuffle Actual💥 (@shoshido) January 28, 2019

Wow sounds like Howard followed a corporate gift giving policy to the T. Also get over yourself that a million dollar deal is big to a place like Starbucks, and that you felt entitled to coffee for life for that. Sounds like you have no experience with ethical corp. policies — Nevinbooth (@Nevinbooth) January 28, 2019

In setting out to make Schultz look like the bad guy, Endore-Kaiser only demonstrated himself to be an entitled d-bag.

I hope future deal makers never hire this guy. https://t.co/fIdaiz7DOG — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) January 28, 2019

Unless they enjoy being the targets of whiny public tantrums. Then by all means, give him a call!

This story makes me like Schultz so much more… — NotVinnyCerrato (@95hoo) January 28, 2019

So you are telling me that Howard Schultz doesn’t like to waste money on unappreciative narsissists. +100 for Howard Schultz. — Kewgardens (@kewgardens1) January 28, 2019