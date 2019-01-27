It’s official!

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz is considering a centrist independent campaign for president:

I love our country, and I am seriously considering running for president as a centrist independent. — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) January 28, 2019

And he wants America to finally come together:

This moment is like no other. Our two parties are more divided than ever. Let’s discuss how we can come together to create opportunities for more people. #ReimagineUS https://t.co/9UY46OTO0I — Howard Schultz (@HowardSchultz) January 28, 2019

This can be his slogan?

But it’s safe to say that UVA political scientist Larry Sabato is not a fan because it may help re-elect Donald Trump:

Has @HowardSchultz ever heard the old saying, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions?” Someone should explain it to him. His slogan might as well be, “Re-elect Trump”. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 28, 2019

The theory here is that the billionaire sounds more like a Dem than a member of the GOP:

I listened carefully to @HowardSchultz on @60Minutes . He is far closer to the Democratic Party than the GOP, and is incredibly naive to think he won’t drain far more D votes than R ones. — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 28, 2019

Sabato even floated was has to be the first Russia conspiracy theory for Schultz’s proposed run:

What do you bet that the GOP and the Russians will do everything possible to surreptitiously promote @HowardSchultz among Democratic constituencies, to drain the maximum number of votes from the D POTUS nominee? — Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) January 28, 2019

This theory will only grow in the coming weeks and months:

The number of bots and trolls that are going to start promoting Howard Shultz for president will tell you exactly how good (meaning bad) of an idea this is — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 28, 2019

No, this does seem new:

Has Larry Sabato always worn the tinfoil??! https://t.co/JTstruu6sO — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) January 28, 2019

Special Counsel Bob Mueller should interview why “60 Minutes” helped promote Schultz ASAP!

Would that make 60 Minutes a co-conspirator? — Cynthia McNary (@cmarmc) January 28, 2019

We should note that not everyone thinks Schultz would help Trump, which makes Sabato’s Russia conspiracy theory even worse:

It's not at all clear IMO whether an Old Rich Business Guy running a 3rd party bid would be more likely to hurt Trump or to help him. People are assuming the latter but not really presenting much in the way of proof. — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 26, 2019

For example, Schultz is against deficits and thinks our $21-trillion debt is the “greatest threat domestically” to America:

For instance, if Schultz runs on this message, isn't the core buyer a fiscally conservative voter who personally dislikes Trump but worries that the Democrat is way too far to the left? Trump probably needs those voters to win. Now they can vote Schultz. https://t.co/O6eoXQmGhC pic.twitter.com/dFDuCjSYAq — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 26, 2019

But, for the most parts, Dems seem pretty terrified of his candidacy:

I have seen enough data over many years to know that anyone running for POTUS as an independent will split the anti-incumbent, anti-Trump vote. The stakes couldn’t be higher. We can not afford the risk of spoiler politics that result in Trump’s re-election. — howard wolfson (@howiewolf) January 28, 2019

And:

Schultzenfreude: Dems freak out over possible independent run by Starbucks billionaire Howard Schultz https://t.co/lvU0yqH3L5 — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) January 28, 2019

LOL. Get the popcorn and now we hope he runs:

Not sure Trump has ever triggered the libs as hard as Schultz has by flirting with an independent run — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 28, 2019

***

Related:

2020 is gonna be LIT AF! Left’s reaction to Hillary saying she may run AGAIN is perfect, brutal, and HILARIOUS https://t.co/M1KTHXDuU4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 27, 2019

‘Welcome to the GOP’: Sen. Brian Schatz sounds like he’s looking for a conservative president in 2020 https://t.co/d5xfn7UkfS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 26, 2019

REALLY? NY Times report about 2020 and Trump’s difficult ‘path to 270’ ignites ‘déjà vu all over again’ https://t.co/Bjx0tGdqUb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 26, 2019