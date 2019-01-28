Just when you thought you had Sarah Sanders and Jim Acosta’s whole dynamic figured out, along comes a curveball.

At today’s White House press briefing, which Acosta noted was the first “in a while”:

First one of these in a while pic.twitter.com/DPvkQSl4ee — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2019

This happened:

Omg. @acosta and @PressSec just joked w each other — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 28, 2019

No, it really did:

Omg. Sanders: "I never thought I would be shutting down one reporter to get to Jim Acosta but he we are" — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) January 28, 2019

Watch for yourselves:

NBC News' Kristen Welker continually shouts at White House press secretary Sarah Sanders Sanders responds: “I never thought I would be shutting down one reporter to go to Jim Acosta but here we are” pic.twitter.com/XMF8jYnYRQ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 28, 2019

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Sanders is going soft on Acosta:

“Nothing could be further from the truth,” @PressSec Sarah Sanders says in response to @Acosta question about whether the Trump administration was in danger after indictment of Roger Stone and other people with ties to @realDonaldTrump — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) January 28, 2019

.@Acosta: "Are you concerned, is the president concerned…that this presidency is in danger?" .@PressSec: "Not at all…nothing could be further from the truth. The more that this goes on the more and more we see that none of these things have nothing to do with the president." pic.twitter.com/y8KGdbStWh — CSPAN (@cspan) January 28, 2019