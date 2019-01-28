Honestly, at this point, we’re not sure why anyone would want to go into the bakery business. Bakers are basically walking targets for SJWs now.

Check out what’s happening to one Washington State baker who had the temerity to make some tongue-in-cheek “Build That Wall” cookies for Valentine’s Day:

Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with "Build that Wall" in frosting letters. https://t.co/OUCVUdswG9 — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) January 28, 2019

More:

KING-TV reports that Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with “Build that Wall” in frosting letters. … The cookie was one of several decorated with messages such as “Addicted to Love” and “Cool Beans.” Bellingham says the cookie was a joke and not meant as a political statement. … Bellingham says someone taped a sign to the shop calling for a boycott.

Stories like this are proof that things can always get stupider.

"A woman, Ana Carrera, posted a photo of the cookie on Facebook, saying that as a person with Mexican heritage it felt personal." A woman, as in one, single, person — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 28, 2019

What would some people do with themselves if they couldn’t find something to be outraged about?

Bakery owner apologizes for "Build that Wall" Valentine’s Day cookies https://t.co/QBAqkjM4ih pic.twitter.com/acboV5m9Xi — The Hill (@thehill) January 28, 2019

Baker apologizes for 'build that wall' Valentine's Day cookie, says wall is "not anything I endorse" https://t.co/9jGsjiam73 pic.twitter.com/LrNptrTO1Y — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 28, 2019

Who cares if he endorses it? It’s a damn cookie.

HOLY CRAP, can we stop apologizing already?!?! Liberals never have to, why should we https://t.co/qDwZF2M469 — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) January 28, 2019

Whatever happened to just not buying something if you don’t like it?

¯_(ツ)_/¯ real advise: don’t buy them — Joe Roos (@beerrunn) January 28, 2019

What a novel idea.