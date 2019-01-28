In case you missed it, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown recently opened up about his past relationship with Kamala Harris. And by “relationship,” we of course mean “extramarital affair.” In a short piece for the San Francisco Chronicle, Brown said that he gave Harris some help with her career:

Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago. Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly speaker. And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. I have also helped the careers of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and a host of other politicians.

He may have helped “a host of other politicians,” but it seems safe to assume that he wasn’t sleeping with all of them.

More from the L.A. Times (via RedState):

But another part of her life had a significant impact on her career: In 1995, she began dating Brown, then Assembly speaker and one of the most powerful men in California politics. Brown put Harris on the state Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission, part-time posts that supplemented her prosecutor’s salary with nearly $100,000 in extra annual pay. The December night Brown was elected mayor, Harris joined him at center stage in a longshoremen’s union hall and gave him a blue cap that said, “Da Mayor.” They broke up before his inauguration in January 1996, but Brown has remained a key supporter.

The headline for Brown’s piece is “Sure, I dated Kamala Harris. So what?” And based on the general lack of buzz from liberal and Democratic circles, the headline’s pretty accurate. Where’s the outrage? The attacks on Harris’ shady character? The calls for her to bow out of the 2020 race?

Ben Shapiro doesn’t seem to think we’re going to see any of that — and it’s a safe bet that he’s right:

Are we truly supposed to just ignore that one of the kingmakers of California politics is openly admitting that he corruptly began Kamala Harris' career while he was dating her as a married man? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 28, 2019

Truly, imagine that story were about Sarah Palin or Nikki Haley. Their candidacies would be toast from the very first day. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 28, 2019

Without a doubt.

The fact that so many people are replying to this saying BUT TRUMP says more about their weak minds than "where we are" in politics. Candidates on the left aren't immune to criticism BECAUSE TRUMP. That is not a thing. https://t.co/2nF8gTX6ap — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) January 28, 2019

I didn't vote for Trump because of morality… Why would that standard be any different for A Democrat? — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 28, 2019

The same liberals who rightfully called out Donald Trump for his boastful philandering — and who rightfully called out the supposed conservatives who defended his boastful philandering — don’t seem to have much to say about Harris’ own history. If nothing else, the optics of Harris’ affair with Brown are terrible. Will she ever have to answer for it?