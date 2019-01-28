Today is a momentous day, because it marks the first White House press briefing of 2019:

You’d think this would be front and center on CNN and MSNBC. And you’d be wrong:

Sorry, Jim Acosta. Looks like the world won’t get to see you in action this time:

Trending

Well, they probably have more important stuff to talk about. They’d never cut away from a White House press briefing unless they had a really good reason.

Oh:

They are Real News, Mr. President.

But then what would the brave firefighters shriek about?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNembargoJim AcostaMSNBCVenezuelaWhite House press briefing