Today is a momentous day, because it marks the first White House press briefing of 2019:

First one of these in a while pic.twitter.com/DPvkQSl4ee — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2019

You’d think this would be front and center on CNN and MSNBC. And you’d be wrong:

What happened to the White House Press Briefing? Was it not broadcast? — Doug Mataconis (@dmataconis) January 28, 2019

Sorry, Jim Acosta. Looks like the world won’t get to see you in action this time:

Why won’t your network air it? https://t.co/M7UkC0PcTE — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 28, 2019

CNN, MSNBC not running with WH press briefing — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 28, 2019

CNN and MSNBC bitch all the time about no briefings, and then cut away while major policy announcement briefing underway. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) January 28, 2019

Missing an announcement of an oil embargo on a the largest reserves in the world is pretty bad. — Aintropy (@Aintropy) January 28, 2019

Well, they probably have more important stuff to talk about. They’d never cut away from a White House press briefing unless they had a really good reason.

Oh:

I s*it you not, MSNBC is talking about 2016 and not running the briefing pic.twitter.com/9krn6hjnJp — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 28, 2019

CNN is covering SAG winner Black Panther instead of the briefing pic.twitter.com/wSULnvnqeT — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) January 28, 2019

After bitching for weeks they are showing commercials and promos for Kamala Harris "Town Hall" — "shocking" — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 28, 2019

STELTER: I think we are seeing more and more of a bunker mentality from the White House….

There's only been a few press briefings all month long. We're almost at the end of July. It's only been three briefings… TODAY: CNN doesn’t cover the first press briefing of the year. https://t.co/RB0FhEPEVz — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) January 28, 2019

They are Real News, Mr. President.

So they can cancel the daily briefings now? — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) January 28, 2019

But then what would the brave firefighters shriek about?