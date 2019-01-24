Oh, thank God. After all this time, we’re finally going to find out what Jim Acosta thinks about Donald Trump:

Because of course.

That would’ve been perfect … but Jim opted for something a little more bombastic:

Trending

More from CNN:

The Harper imprint of HarperCollins Publishers announced the book on Thursday morning. Harper says Acosta will share “never-before-revealed stories of this White House’s rejection of truth, while laying out the stakes for how Trump’s hostility toward facts poses an unprecedented threat to our democracy.”

“Simply put, I am writing this book to share what I’ve experienced covering President Trump during his first two years in office,” Acosta said in a statement on Thursday. “This sobering, bewildering, and sometimes frightening experience has made it absolutely clear that this is a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.”

In his statement, he alluded to the press pass incident: “The president and his team, not to mention some of his supporters, have attempted to silence the press in ways we have never seen before. As just about everybody has seen, I have witnessed this first hand. As difficult as that challenge may be for the free press in America, we must continue to do our jobs and report the news. The truth is worth the fight.”

We just felt a tingle up our legs.

Seriously. It doesn’t get any more Jim Acosta than that.

It’s going to be so epic, guys.

Hey, don’t mock him. He might write a book about you, too.

Worth it. His is a story that must be told.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bookDonald TrumpJim AcostaThe Enemy of the People