Oh, thank God. After all this time, we’re finally going to find out what Jim Acosta thinks about Donald Trump:

@Acosta is writing a book about Trump's war with the media

Because of course.

Let me guess, the title will be “Dear Diary”. — Ken Adams (@Elohssa412) January 24, 2019

Please tell me it's titled, 'Dear Diary.' — Rusty Weiss 🤔🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) January 24, 2019

That would’ve been perfect … but Jim opted for something a little more bombastic:

CNN's @Acosta has been working on a book for months. It's coming out June 11. Title: "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America."

More from CNN:

The Harper imprint of HarperCollins Publishers announced the book on Thursday morning. Harper says Acosta will share "never-before-revealed stories of this White House's rejection of truth, while laying out the stakes for how Trump's hostility toward facts poses an unprecedented threat to our democracy."

"Simply put, I am writing this book to share what I've experienced covering President Trump during his first two years in office," Acosta said in a statement on Thursday. "This sobering, bewildering, and sometimes frightening experience has made it absolutely clear that this is a dangerous time to tell the truth in America." In his statement, he alluded to the press pass incident: "The president and his team, not to mention some of his supporters, have attempted to silence the press in ways we have never seen before. As just about everybody has seen, I have witnessed this first hand. As difficult as that challenge may be for the free press in America, we must continue to do our jobs and report the news. The truth is worth the fight."

Jim Acosta writing a book about how people were mean to Jim Acosta is the most Jim Acosta thing ever. https://t.co/JrgVPVueVw — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 24, 2019

Seriously. It doesn’t get any more Jim Acosta than that.

Cover blurbs: "A masterpiece"—CNN's Jim Acosta "Brave, revealing"—CNN's Jim Acosta "Handsome, excellently maintained eyebrows"—CNN's Jim Acosta — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 24, 2019

It’s going to be so epic, guys.

With all this talk about climate change i can not believe he is so selfish to kill all these trees for a book that is going straight into the recycling bin for more Harry Potter and the Fellowship Of the Ring, reprints https://t.co/bxSUJuIjLW — Kebeh Nayyeh (@KNayyeh) January 24, 2019

Hey, don’t mock him. He might write a book about you, too.

So many journalists getting laid off and Acosta getting $$$ for a book deal https://t.co/ylHEnzSsZF — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 24, 2019

Worth it. His is a story that must be told.