As Twitchy told you yesterday, Dan Riffle, one of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s policy advisers, has chosen “Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure” as his Twitter name.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity couldn’t help but draw attention to that on his show, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apparently thinks that’s evidence of his stupidity:

Tempted to frame this and put it on my desk 😂 pic.twitter.com/EGGIsnpZfZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 24, 2019

I also love that such an Official TV News Network™ called him “policy guy” as his official title. What are they trying to do, compete with the Daily Show? Or is Fox News actually just elaborate, postmodern performance art? Have we been misreading it this whole time?? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 24, 2019

One could ask if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s entire schtick is just “elaborate, postmodern performance art” as well. Because once again, in her attempt to assert her superiority, she’s the one who winds up looking like a dolt:

Get a load of those idiots at Fox, quoting other outlets (screenshot is the one *she* tweeted) pic.twitter.com/Ulb2awKxMq — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 24, 2019

We’re honestly amazed that she continues to find new ways to beclown herself.

I’m so confused. Doesn’t he call himself “AOC’s policy guy”? — Böhm Bawerk (@bohmbawerk1) January 24, 2019

Well, according to his Twitter bio, he does “policy for @AOC”:

So basically, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is mocking Fox News for citing other outlets’ coverage of her policy adviser and directly quoting her policy adviser. Wow, she really pwned them!

I'm honestly sorry how much time I spent on petty AOC tweets, but geez, it's like a daily thing with her to misrepresent something in some small, petty manner. So of course you sound petty when you point it out. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 24, 2019

You are so triggered by her!! 💕 — Rauchambeaux (@Rauchambeaux) January 24, 2019

Sure. If by “triggered” you mean “amazed that this woman has managed to get so far in life with only half a functioning brain cell.” Then yes, we’re triggered AF.