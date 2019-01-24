As Twitchy told you yesterday, Dan Riffle, one of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s policy advisers, has chosen “Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure” as his Twitter name.

Fox News’ Sean Hannity couldn’t help but draw attention to that on his show, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez apparently thinks that’s evidence of his stupidity:

One could ask if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s entire schtick is just “elaborate, postmodern performance art” as well. Because once again, in her attempt to assert her superiority, she’s the one who winds up looking like a dolt:

We’re honestly amazed that she continues to find new ways to beclown herself.

Well, according to his Twitter bio, he does “policy for @AOC”:

So basically, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is mocking Fox News for citing other outlets’ coverage of her policy adviser and directly quoting her policy adviser. Wow, she really pwned them!

Sure. If by “triggered” you mean “amazed that this woman has managed to get so far in life with only half a functioning brain cell.” Then yes, we’re triggered AF.

