Celebrity Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez launched what looks to be a preemptive strike on the Washington Post’s Fact Check blog, tweeting that she’ll earn “TEN PINOCCHIOS” because the fact checkers will focus on the immaterial things she says and not on what she really means … or something:

Me: “I don’t think billionaires should concentrate wealth while employing people who are sleeping in cars working a zillion hours to survive.” Next day: “That will be TEN PINOCCHIOS to Ocasio, ‘zillion’ is not a number and I found someone who sleeps in a tent, not a car.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 23, 2019

Glenn Kessler from the Post responded by saying that he asked a “serious question” to her spokesman which she seems to be ignoring:

Actually it was a serious question I asked her spokesman about facts she asserted and I was assured shortly before this tweet I would get a serious response. The Pinocchios depend on whether she can back up her statements. https://t.co/1IGVhLlpBK — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 23, 2019

She doesn’t care, Glenn:

I have no idea why she suggests this is what I asked about. I asked about specific factual statements. — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) January 23, 2019

LOL. She’s Donald Trump, but with lipstick?

Congresswoman, in the Trumpian age of alternative facts, is it so awful to ask that our leaders do better and try to get the facts straight and accurate before they make their political arguments? https://t.co/9TwZR30Fgp — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 23, 2019

Take her seriously, but not literally:

Even funnier? She has a policy staffer whose Twitter name is, “Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure”:

One of AOC’s policy staffers has “Every Billionaire is a Policy Failure” as their screen name on Twitter. The philosophy behind that is wholly unAmerican. — RBe (@RBPundit) January 23, 2019

Literally:

He really believes it, too:

Important point here. Bill Gates' money hoarding makes him greedy, but maybe he goes 6/6 on the other deadly sins and, on balance, is a good person.

Still, he's a policy failure. The acquisition of that much wealth has bad consequences. A moral society needs guardrails against it https://t.co/KmzBPmNGSg — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) January 22, 2019

While she’s ranting about “10 Pinocchios,” she should instead try to back up some of what she says:

My goal for this year is to get a moderator to ask “Is it morally appropriate for anyone to be a billionaire?” at one of the Dem primary debates. Ta-Nahesi just asked @aoc that question on stage at #MLKNow so we’re getting somewhere.

She said it isn’t btw. — Every Billionaire Is A Policy Failure (@DanRiffle) January 21, 2019

Let’s call it what it is:

We have actual communists in Congress. And it seems everyone is afraid to call it what it is. https://t.co/TUBwhoozPH — RBe (@RBPundit) January 23, 2019

***

Related:

Did she really say THAT?! AOC and People for Bernie team up to push their latest socialist BS annnd everything is officially dumb https://t.co/P8FN4qbyOI — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 22, 2019

Oh honey, just STOP! AOC using the UN to defend her super-sciencey claim the world will end in 12 years goes BADLY https://t.co/rw1npoDRSU — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 22, 2019