You’d think after everything that’s happened over the past several days, the media would be walking on eggshells and being extra-careful about their coverage of Covington Catholic High School.

And you’d evidently be wrong.

NBC News dove headfirst into this story of a gay student who had been barred by the Covington diocese from speaking at his graduation ceremony:

Sounds terrible, right? Until you actually read the article:

[Christian] Bales said at the time that he was unsure whether his sexual orientation played a role in the Diocese of Covington’s decision to not permit him to speak at graduation. “I honestly have no idea, because what I’ve been taught about the Catholic faith is that it’s about love and tolerance and acceptance of all people,” he said.

“I was not surprised at all,” Bales plainly told NBC News when asked for his reaction to last week’s D.C. confrontation. “It was only a matter of time that something this school community did would blow up to this degree, and I think they need to be held accountable.”

Bales claims Covington Catholic is “notorious for being a not-well-disciplined school,” and he described the Diocese of Covington as “archaic.”

“They have the very last say in everything about students in the diocese,” Bales said, adding that the diocese has still not provided him and the student council president with “thorough explanations” of why their speeches were canceled last year.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Covington said the students’ speeches were not submitted on time and “were political and inconsistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church,” assertions Bales denies.

The facts don’t support the narrative NBC News is clearly trying to push, but dammit, they’re going to push it anyway.

Instead of putting down the shovel, NBC News just picked up about ten more.

Hey, that narrative isn’t gonna push itself.

Certainly not our brave Guardians of Truth.

Hard to argue with that assessment.

