You’d think after everything that’s happened over the past several days, the media would be walking on eggshells and being extra-careful about their coverage of Covington Catholic High School.

And you’d evidently be wrong.

NBC News dove headfirst into this story of a gay student who had been barred by the Covington diocese from speaking at his graduation ceremony:

A gay student who was barred by the Covington diocese from speaking at his 2018 graduation, is "not surprised" by the Covington Catholic High School video. – @NBCOUT https://t.co/udpQBbyjGh — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 23, 2019

Sounds terrible, right? Until you actually read the article:

[Christian] Bales said at the time that he was unsure whether his sexual orientation played a role in the Diocese of Covington’s decision to not permit him to speak at graduation. “I honestly have no idea, because what I’ve been taught about the Catholic faith is that it’s about love and tolerance and acceptance of all people,” he said. … “I was not surprised at all,” Bales plainly told NBC News when asked for his reaction to last week’s D.C. confrontation. “It was only a matter of time that something this school community did would blow up to this degree, and I think they need to be held accountable.” Bales claims Covington Catholic is “notorious for being a not-well-disciplined school,” and he described the Diocese of Covington as “archaic.” “They have the very last say in everything about students in the diocese,” Bales said, adding that the diocese has still not provided him and the student council president with “thorough explanations” of why their speeches were canceled last year. At the time, a spokesperson for the Diocese of Covington said the students’ speeches were not submitted on time and “were political and inconsistent with the teaching of the Catholic Church,” assertions Bales denies.

The facts don’t support the narrative NBC News is clearly trying to push, but dammit, they’re going to push it anyway.

MSM might want to stop with this story before they dig themselves too deep…. — Brett Ammons (@brett_ammons96) January 23, 2019

Instead of putting down the shovel, NBC News just picked up about ten more.

So he was told his speech was “too political” and admits himself he doesn’t know if it had to do with him being gay, and now he dislikes the school for it? Way to spin the title anyway. — York (@York03600897) January 23, 2019

He was not 'banned' for speaking because he was gay. He submitted the speech too late and it was too political for the venue. https://t.co/3vNyeNN78n — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 23, 2019

Its 100% clear from the story he "forgot" to submit his speech, so they didn't let him give it, but how do you even get a story like this without combing the depths? Like, did NBC send an APB out to "everyone who hates Covington high school?" So weird. https://t.co/N8kuMcgwq1 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 23, 2019

Also, I really don't think there's a Catholic school in the country that'll let you deliver an angry speech against Catholic dogma. Just spitballin' here. — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 23, 2019

Also:

By the way, this kid didn't go to Covington Catholic. He went to Holy Cross. It's the same diocese, but NOT THE SAME SCHOOL. https://t.co/N8kuMcgwq1 — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 23, 2019

This literally has NOTHING to do with Covington Catholic 😡 — Jamie Brosmore (@jamlyn21) January 23, 2019

He went to Holy Cross High School, not Covington. — Trust Me, I'm a Lawyer (@johnhall333) January 23, 2019

He graduated from Holy Cross, not Covington… @NBC desperately trying to save face by looking for ways to demonize the boys. — Ron Glass (@RonGlass15) January 23, 2019

Also, he didn’t even attend Covington Catholic (went to Holy Cross), but when you’re a dishonest and despicable media outlet that is desperate to defend a false narrative by smearing children… https://t.co/DRoCEkXmRA — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) January 23, 2019

Hey, that narrative isn’t gonna push itself.

Facts Emily, who needs 'em? — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 23, 2019

Certainly not our brave Guardians of Truth.

Just when you thought NBC couldn't sink any lower… — The Wanderer (@EDMLive) January 23, 2019

Here we go again. The media attack again. They’ll never learn. What a shame! What a pity! pic.twitter.com/v1Leyzr0ic — Sam Duke (@Seattlesamuel) January 23, 2019

Another swing and miss by the MSM. The definition of insanity. — BanditPSG (@BANDIT_33) January 23, 2019

Good lord, you’re just desperate. It’s pathetic at this point. And it’s clear you’ll never choose to be better. — 10pm Exactly (@Never10pm) January 23, 2019

So now @NBCNews is giving the entire Covington diocese—moving on from the kids, the school, etc.—the usual Republican treatment. The only way to stop this is to have bottomless contempt for the media and ignore it, because they deserve it. https://t.co/5VKVeT8i6E — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) January 23, 2019

Hard to argue with that assessment.