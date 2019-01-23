OK, we seriously wish we had access to Beto O’Rourke’s journal entries for this:
We found video of Beto O’Rourke singing the Ramones in a sheep mask and a white onesie https://t.co/ZU9nwUhFE3
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) January 23, 2019
Video surfaces of Beto O’Rourke singing the Ramones in a sheep mask and a white onesie https://t.co/EnY78AjkLX
— Olivia Messer 💀 (@OliviaMesser) January 23, 2019
Here’s the video, via Mother Jones:
Dude.
i, for one, clicked
— Olivia Messer 💀 (@OliviaMesser) January 23, 2019
Well, yeah. Obviously.
More:
“Our persona was that we were a very famous band from New Zealand and we didn’t want people to know our true identities—that’s why we wore masks,” Ailbhe Cormack, the band’s bassist, tells Mother Jones. “I think people followed along with the mystery of it, but they knew who we were.”
…
The costumes varied. Aisling Cormack, on the audience’s left, dressed as a nun and played keyboard; Arlo Klahr, a former bandmate from Foss, played lead guitar; Joey Cazares, wearing a bunny mask rather than a sheep’s head, played drums. Ailbhe Cormack is on the far right. As of Wednesday, the video of this performance—which included a rendition of the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop”—had 53 views on YouTube.
The Sheeps had a short run. The band played three shows around El Paso between 2003 and 2004, “just for a lark,” according to Cormack. The group never toured. At its final show, in 2004, at a local club called the T-Lounge, band members wore brown paper bags over their heads—because some members had lost their sheep masks.
news isn't all bad, folks! and if you *don't* think this is interesting idk what to tell you
— Olivia Messer 💀 (@OliviaMesser) January 23, 2019
So much to unpack here.
Because of course. https://t.co/eXdjgkWlgn
— David French (@DavidAFrench) January 23, 2019
This is a baaaaad look https://t.co/oVHRloF4f0
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 23, 2019
I'm worried now that he might fleece taxpayers
— Christian Britschgi (@christianbrits) January 23, 2019
Beto almost pulled the wool over Texas' eyes.
— Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 23, 2019
Badum-CH!
They're polling in straight line
They're going through a tight wind
The pundits losing their minds
The Beto Blog https://t.co/0Hqik4AQWa
— Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) January 23, 2019
2020 General, ready to go
I wanna be debated
I'm here to woo, my name is Bet-o
I wanna be debated
Just get me to the White House, It's where Obama went
Hurry hurry hurry, and make me President
I can't control my drinking, I can't control my car
Oh no oh oh oh oh
— neontaster (@neontaster) January 23, 2019
Those must’ve been some sweet licks, Beto.
INBOX: pic.twitter.com/DxOCd0XHHc
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 23, 2019
Does this mean Beto locked up the furries vote?
— Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) January 23, 2019
At least he’ll have one constituency he can count on.
THAT'S MY PRESIDENT. https://t.co/u4qR6BZtlH
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 23, 2019
Someday we’ll look back and say, “Remember when it looked like Beto might be the nominee?”, and laugh.
That day is in like two weeks.
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 23, 2019
Who’s responsible for this getting out?
Who wants to bet Kamala dropped this on Beto? pic.twitter.com/Vj3MUx081d
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 23, 2019
Inquiring minds wanna know.
Meanwhile:
First I was shocked that Beto spent $75mil and still couldn't beat the most hated man in America, if not the world.
But now that I know he's a thin skinned emo furry who can't handle parody, I understand.
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 23, 2019
This coming out now makes me even more pissed about @betosblog …Imagine the content!
— Jason D (@iamjasond) January 23, 2019
Exactly. The content would be unreal https://t.co/548OCOimqp
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 23, 2019
We need @BetosBlog now, more than ever.