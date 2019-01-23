Plaaaaaaaaaay ball!

After Donald Trump sent a letter to inform Nancy Pelosi that he’d be “honoring” her invitation to deliver the State of the Union Address on January 29, Pelosi informed him that his presence will not be required after all:

BREAKING: @SpeakerPelosi to decline steps to permit a State of the Union Jan 29 pic.twitter.com/ZDbKGjduNT — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 23, 2019

This is fun, isn’t it?

Oh, she actually went the proper route and formally disinvited him. I'm actually shocked. https://t.co/jRQnm91ELt — RBe (@RBPundit) January 23, 2019

What a time to be alive.

The Boomers are really gonna push us to the brink, aren't they? https://t.co/zBcvRVDyDa — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) January 23, 2019

It seems that way.