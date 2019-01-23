Plaaaaaaaaaay ball!

After Donald Trump sent a letter to inform Nancy Pelosi that he’d be “honoring” her invitation to deliver the State of the Union Address on January 29, Pelosi informed him that his presence will not be required after all:

This is fun, isn’t it?

What a time to be alive.

It seems that way.

