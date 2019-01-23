The media narrative about the Covington Catholic High School students verbally and physically harassing poor, sweet old Nathan Phillips has crumbled in record time. But that’s not stopping many brave firefighters from doubling and tripling down on it in a concerted effort to ruin the Covington students’ lives.

Where was that same zeal when this was happening?

Guess there was no story there.

Look: We’re not advocating that any kid be dragged through the mud for acting like a kid. But if the media are going to go all Outrage-Mob on the Covington kids after thoroughly misrepresenting their encounter with Nathan Phillips, the least they could do is show a little consistency.

