The media narrative about the Covington Catholic High School students verbally and physically harassing poor, sweet old Nathan Phillips has crumbled in record time. But that’s not stopping many brave firefighters from doubling and tripling down on it in a concerted effort to ruin the Covington students’ lives.

Where was that same zeal when this was happening?

This is what it looks like when young people disrespect, intimidate & harass an elderly gentleman. But don’t worry these kids are pro-abortion protesters at the Kavanaugh confirmation so the media did this🤐 pic.twitter.com/UaMrbebrbg — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) January 23, 2019

Guess there was no story there.

Where Is The Outrage? Hypocrites — Leather Tuscadero (@YankeesLuvr2) January 23, 2019

@publicroad yep, never saw this disrespectful episode on Slate. — Paul Caron (@PC1963) January 23, 2019

@SavannahGuthrie No questions for these “friendly” young folks? Guess not as they are obviously on the correct “side” of issues so no worries! — 6decadehawk (@6decadehawk) January 23, 2019

Yes, would love to see the media do a sit-down interview with these two. — Suzanne Rogers (@suzannerogers87) January 23, 2019

Look: We’re not advocating that any kid be dragged through the mud for acting like a kid. But if the media are going to go all Outrage-Mob on the Covington kids after thoroughly misrepresenting their encounter with Nathan Phillips, the least they could do is show a little consistency.