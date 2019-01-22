The Covington Catholic cluster has really brought out the best in Kathy Griffin.

Over the weekend, she suggested that her followers harass and dox the Covington students. And today, she did this:

Covington’s finest throwing up the new nazi sign. pic.twitter.com/AEITNwDEYQ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 22, 2019

Can’t see the photo? That’s because she deleted it. Fortunately, we grabbed a screenshot for you:

Detective Kathy Griffin has done it again!

Hey, why are you laughing? This is super-serious, you guys.

I don’t like the kids, but.. pic.twitter.com/ohNDYFD5yi — Selcuk Arsan ❄️ (@selcuk44) January 22, 2019

That’s a bit of a reach, Kathy. pic.twitter.com/kCeu9ecL5S — Thompson Twins Rule (@Schridogg666) January 22, 2019

No, that would be the players making the 3 finger 3-pointer sign. You fn imbecile. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 22, 2019

You are easily one of the dumbest people on this Earth. They hit a 3 pointer. — Scott Achord (@ScottThoughtz) January 22, 2019

local comedienne knows literally nothing about basketball (that's the universal sign for "yeah! we just hit a three!") https://t.co/m6FyKGlDkg — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 22, 2019

Three pointers are racist!!! (screenshot) pic.twitter.com/nRs773vLFk — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 22, 2019

Kathy doesn’t realize it, but she’s just exposed the entire NBA as a Nazi cult.

I'd like to introduce @kathygriffin to another notable racist throwing up "the new nazi sign." pic.twitter.com/6BmzLEZF3V — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 22, 2019

RT @kathygriffin Covington's finest throwing up the new nazi sign pic.twitter.com/9S60d8J1UN — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) January 22, 2019

Dear God, Kevin Durant is a Nazi pic.twitter.com/Ssc9dn8ub5 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 22, 2019

Well, gee. That’s awkward.

We need a total and complete shutdown of this "basketball" thing until our country's Twitterers can figure out what the hell is going with all the crypto-nazi symbology. pic.twitter.com/7sXfnh41Ts — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) January 22, 2019

Obviously.

You thought this? Typed it out? Hit send? For all to see? On purpose? https://t.co/Q2eTJ3VGcu — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) January 22, 2019

Kathy sending that tweet like pic.twitter.com/NkMNDtIgEd — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 22, 2019

Accurate.

When you confuse a 3 point sign with Nazis, you might be setting up a defense of “too dumb to be believed.” https://t.co/empAUbXBet — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) January 22, 2019

Crazy cat lady continues to attack kids. https://t.co/FZgT7W3Esi — Nathan, son of Robert (@NathanWurtzel) January 22, 2019

Even Chris Hayes is calling her out (mostly):

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 "Almost certainly" Still 1/1024 chance it is actually The Third Reich time traveling under disguise as basketball players pic.twitter.com/oSr1KYvqII — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 22, 2019

If we’ve learned one thing from this, it’s that Kathy Griffin is capable of shame. Not over sliming the Covington kids, of course, but over her unfamiliarity with basketball.

Hi @kathygriffin, I see you deleted this tweet comparing high school basketball players at Covington to nazis because they held up three fingers after a three pointer. I think you should just delete your entire account instead. pic.twitter.com/H5PKB4mVc4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 22, 2019

Probably her best bet at this point. And speaking of best bets:

This is the DNC platform in 2020 pic.twitter.com/PijwSYPXEH — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 22, 2019

Dear Lord, we hope so.