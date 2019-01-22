You’ve gotta hand it to the Outrage Mob: They know how to get results! Thanks to their efforts to foment violence against a group of young men at the center of a coordinated smear campaign, Covington Catholic High School is closed today, reportedly due to security concerns:

“After meeting with local authorities, we have made the decision to cancel school and be closed on Tuesday, January 22, in order to ensure the safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Covington Catholic High School principal Robert Rowe said in a letter obtained by the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“All activities on campus will be cancelled for the entire day and evening,” Rowe’s letter said. “Students, parents, faculty and staff are not to be on campus for any reason. Please continue to keep the Covington Catholic Community in your prayers.”