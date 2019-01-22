We usually say this in jest, but you could actually knock us over with a feather right now. Today on “The View,” an exchange between Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar about the Covington controversy shined a blinding spotlight on the media’s transformation from reporters to activists:
Whoopi Goldberg on the media smearing the Covington Catholic boys: "So many people admitted they made snap judgments before all these other facts came in. … Why is that? Why do we keep making the same mistake?"
Joy Behar: "Because we’re desperate to get Trump out of office." pic.twitter.com/wlwwaxfZRx
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019
We’ve known for some time that this is the media’s mission; it’s just incredibly rare for them to straight-up admit it.
— Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 22, 2019
Oh, wow https://t.co/QNwAXLg7kj
— ❤️ Jayvie ❤️ (@OneFineJay) January 22, 2019
Anyone else feel vindicated right now?
I mean… She's right. https://t.co/xP4reDDwgj
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) January 22, 2019
Lot of truth there… https://t.co/fornhqIrrP
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) January 22, 2019
I think that’s the most honest statement to ever leave that mouth..
— theLastBoatman (@theLastBoatman) January 22, 2019
We’ll take what we can get.
And I assume Behar speaks on behalf of the MSM. https://t.co/hcWgbMXdkT
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 22, 2019
Hey, it’s only fair, right?
They are unwittingly admitting to everything we already know about them. Wild wild stuff.
— Clarence Penn (@ClarencePenn_) January 22, 2019
The ends justifies the means. At least they admit it.
— michele (@nottoogullible) January 22, 2019
The media know what they're doing and why but they don't change their behavior. It's willful. https://t.co/yaU72wKycY
— Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 22, 2019
Behar admits it. They will do anything. Smear anyone. Destroy anyone. Because of politics. https://t.co/yXBbTnq43t
— Velvety Smirk (@velvetsugar76) January 22, 2019