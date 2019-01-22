We usually say this in jest, but you could actually knock us over with a feather right now. Today on “The View,” an exchange between Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar about the Covington controversy shined a blinding spotlight on the media’s transformation from reporters to activists:

Whoopi Goldberg on the media smearing the Covington Catholic boys: "So many people admitted they made snap judgments before all these other facts came in. … Why is that? Why do we keep making the same mistake?" Joy Behar: "Because we’re desperate to get Trump out of office." pic.twitter.com/wlwwaxfZRx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019

We’ve known for some time that this is the media’s mission; it’s just incredibly rare for them to straight-up admit it.

