Despite leftist trolls’ wishes and best efforts, new footage and information are vindicating the Covington Catholic students — and making Nathan Phillips look more and more like a genuinely horrible person.

In addition to lying about his military service, it’s quite clear that Phillips has been lying about his encounter with the young men.

Not sure how I missed this interview from Nathan Phillips. Essentially everything he says is either misleading or an outright lie as he viciously defames the Covington Catholic kids and frames them as being worse than the racist bigoted Black Israelites.https://t.co/rGTdx8AQME pic.twitter.com/nfBZtP3ITS — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 22, 2019

Phillips defends bigoted Black Israelites ("some of what they said was true") & paints them as victims of the Covington kids, drags the kids for their Catholicism, hints they wanted to "kill" him, calls them "beastly" "racist" "hateful", and compares their actions to "lynching." — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 22, 2019

This new report from the Catholic News Agency suggests that Phillips has a real beef with the Catholic Church:

While chanting and playing ceremonial drums, a group of Native American rights activists reportedly led by #NathanPhillips attempted to enter D.C.’s Basilica of the National Shrine of Immaculate Conception during a Saturday evening Mass.https://t.co/xQJPwUMuHT — JD Flynn (@jdflynn) January 22, 2019

NEW: While chanting & drumming, a group of Native American rights activists reportedly led by Nathan Phillips tried entering DC’s Basilica of the National Shrine of Immaculate Conception to interrupt a Saturday evening Mass & had to be stopped by security.https://t.co/kSnZmTXMJv — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) January 22, 2019

More from the Catholic News Agency:

A source close to the shrine’s leadership corroborated the security guard’s account, telling CNA that during the Mass, Phillips and the group tried to enter the church while playing drums and chanting, and were prohibited from entering the building by security personnel, who locked the main basilica doors with the congregation still inside. … Video footage showed one supporter saying that the group had gathered at the shrine to listen to Phillips, and to hold the Catholic Church “accountable” for the alleged actions of the Covington Catholic students and for the “colonial violence that the Catholic Church reproduces every day.” A photograph attached to the post shows Phillips addressing the group outside the shrine.

Proof of this claim? — cheerful independent (@mtoni93) January 22, 2019

Corroborating story from a different PoV on the CBC website, which was linked in the article. https://t.co/tP4aq5mig3 — Ord lang syne (@OrdyPackard) January 22, 2019

So screwing with Catholics is just part of Phillips’ schtick?

Well isn't that interesting. — Emily DeArdo (@emdeardo) January 22, 2019

Professional instigator. — Smirking Baron von Josh 😏 (@JWBeigs) January 22, 2019

So he’s also anti-Catholic. Color me shocked. https://t.co/tPuk2jCc95 — 𝙰𝚖𝚢 𝙲𝚞𝚛𝚝𝚒𝚜 (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 22, 2019

So you’re telling me he might be an anti-catholic bigot? Never would have guessed — Scott S (@scotts_3101) January 22, 2019

So maybe Phillips is the real bigot – an anti-Catholic bigot. — Jeremiah Ward (@JeremiahRWard) January 22, 2019

Imagine that. Almost like it’s a thing they do. https://t.co/svnzRyYGN5 — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) January 22, 2019

This sort of thing would’ve been nice to know about a few days ago …

Why are we just now hearing about this? It happened Saturday?? — Sheila (@SheilaW8416) January 22, 2019

Because media. — Hector Barbossa⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Barbossa_In_ID) January 22, 2019

Seems like maybe the Lefty Tolerance Brigade made a mistake uniting behind Nathan Phillips.